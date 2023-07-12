Treace Appoints Julie Dewey as Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ Procedure, today announced that Julie Dewey will join the Company as Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer, effective July 17, 2023. In this new position, Ms. Dewey will lead all aspects of Treace’s corporate communications and investor relations engagement, with a focus on expanding the company’s outreach with the investment community and broadening the Company’s relationships with key stakeholders, including current and potential investors, securities analysts, and the media.



“Julie is a talented and well-respected corporate communications leader who we are thrilled to welcome to Treace,” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace. “With a wealth of industry experience, demonstrated track record of success and outstanding reputation within the investment community, Julie is ideally suited to communicate the Company’s unique value proposition as our pioneering 3D bunion correction and related midfoot solutions continue to gain momentum.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve always admired and been attracted to organizations at the forefront of their industry, and from that vantage point, there could not be a more exciting company to join right now than Treace,” said Julie Dewey. “I look forward to working with John and the extended Treace leadership team to execute on the Company’s growth strategy, build Treace’s position with current and future investors and deliver a best-in-class experience for the investment community and key stakeholders.”

Ms. Dewey joins Treace with extensive experience in the medical device industry, including senior leadership roles in Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Marketing, most recently as Chief Corporate Communications and IR Officer for Nevro Corp. Prior to Nevro, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of Wright Medical Group, N.V., a leading orthopaedic company focused on extremities and biologics, which was acquired by Stryker. While at Wright, she built a world-class investor relations program that was the highest ranked small-mid cap medical device IR program by Institutional Investor for a record five consecutive years. Earlier in her career, Ms. Dewey held investor relations and marketing positions at ev3 Inc. (acquired by Covidien/Medtronic), Kyphon Inc. (acquired by Medtronic) and Thoratec Corporation (acquired by St. Jude/Abbott). Ms. Dewey received a B.S. degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the Company’s expectations regarding continuing momentum of its 3D bunion correction and related midfoot solutions and the Company’s plans for its investor relations program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Treace’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 8, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 9, 2023. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

