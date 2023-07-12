WSP Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results Release Date

English French

MONTREAL, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will release its 2023 second quarter results on August 8, 2023, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on August 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link.

A presentation of the 2023 second quarter will be accessible on August 8, 2023, after the market closes. A replay of the webcast will also be available within 24 hours following the call on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com in the Investors section.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 67,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2022, WSP reported $11.9 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

Phone: 438-843-7317

alain.michaud@wsp.com