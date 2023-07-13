Printed Labels Market to Amplify US$ 40.1 Billion by 2033, Globally | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexographic and digital printing technologies have transformed the Printed Labels Market, revolutionizing the way labels are produced and opening up new possibilities for customization and efficiency. Flexographic printing, known for its high-speed production capabilities, has significantly increased the speed and volume of label production. With advancements in press technology, flexographic printers can now achieve faster print speeds while maintaining exceptional print quality. Additionally, flexographic printing has made significant strides in terms of substrate compatibility. It can efficiently print on various materials, including paper, cardboard, plastic films, and non-porous surfaces like metal or glass. This versatility allows label manufacturers to cater to diverse labeling needs, ensuring labels are suitable for different product types and packaging formats.



According to the latest study conducted by Future Market Insights, the Global Printed Labels Market is projected to be valued at US$ 26.8 Billion by 2023. Furthermore, by 2033, the market is anticipated to surpass US$ 40.1 Billion, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.

Discover the Future of Labeling: Gain valuable industry insights with our complimentary sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17538

Digital printing has brought new flexibility and customization to the printing labels market. Unlike traditional printing methods, digital printing eliminates the need for printing plates, enabling label manufacturers to produce labels on demand and with minimal setup time. This has reduced lead times, making it possible to respond quickly to market demands and efficiently handle short-run label orders. Digital printing also enables variable data printing, where each label can have unique content, such as sequential numbering, barcodes, or personalized information. This level of customization is precious for industries like pharmaceuticals, where individual packaging and labeling requirements are essential. Furthermore, digital printing allows easy integration with digital workflows and systems, streamlining the entire label production process.

Key Takeaways from the Printed Labels Market Research Report:

The printed labels industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 11.2 billion by 2033, increasing at a 3.6% CAGR.

During the forecast period, the printed labels industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 4.8 billion, securing a 5.2% CAGR.

The printed labels industry in India is predicted to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2033, increasing at a 5.7% CAGR.

With a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2033, the food industry is expected to dominate printed labels.

With a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2033, the pressure-sensitive labels segment is expected to dominate the printed labels industry.



Personalize your report with country-specific insights and save up to 30% today! Specify your Scope Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17538

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Chemicals Spurring the Growth of Printed Labels Market

The cosmetics & personal care, and chemicals industry have played a crucial role in fuelling the growth of the printed labels market. In the cosmetics & personal care sector, the demand for innovative and eye-catching labels has soared as brands strive to stand out in a highly competitive market. With an array of products and increasing consumer expectations, cosmetic companies require labels that convey product information, reflect their brand identity, and appeal to the target audience. This has led to a surge in the demand for high-quality, visually appealing labels that can be customized to meet specific brand requirements.

Additionally, the chemicals industry has contributed to the growth of the printed labels market through its diverse range of products and strict labeling regulations. Chemical products often require labels that provide detailed information about safety precautions, handling instructions, and regulatory compliance. Labels play a crucial role in ensuring the safe and proper use of chemicals and complying with industry standards and government regulations. The chemicals industry has witnessed an increasing need for durable labels that can withstand harsh environments and resist chemical exposure, making it a significant market segment for label manufacturers. Although, the cosmetics & personal care, and chemicals industry has spurred innovation in labeling solutions, pushing label manufacturers to develop advanced printing techniques, sustainable materials, and integrated technologies to meet the evolving needs of these industries.

Major Key Players in Printed Labels Market and Their Marketing Strategies:

CCL Industries Inc. Avery Dennison Corporation 3M Company Fuji Seal International, Inc. Multi-Color Corporation Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG Walle Corporation Anchor Printing UPM Raflatac BRADY Corp Sato Holdings Corporation Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc. H Derksen & Sons Company Traco Manufacturing, Inc. Fort Dearborn Company Edwards Label, Inc. Resource Label Group, LLC



Exploring the Market Share Analysis of the Top Players in the Printed Labels Industry: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17538

Key Segmentations;

Product Type:

Pressure Sensitive Labels (PSL)

Shrink Labels

Stretch Labels

Wet Glue Labels

Others (In-mold, Pre-gummed, etc.)



Material:

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium



Printing Technology:

Flexographic

Digital

Gravure

Offset

Letterpress



End Use:

Food Bakery & Confectionaries Dairy Products Baby Food Chilled/Frozen Food Others (Snacks, Pet Food, etc.)

Beverages Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic

Healthcare

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare & Toiletries

Chemicals

Automobiles

Others Industrial



Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights: Purchase Now to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17538

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The packaging division at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years. It covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. From packaging materials and machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights (FMI) has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels Market Size: The industry is anticipated to rise at a healthy CAGR of 6% over the forecast period to attain market revenue of US$ 170.85 billion by 2033.

Sustainable Labels Market Share: The global Sustainable Labels Market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 15.6 Billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2032 to reach US$ 27.2 Billion by 2032.

Printed Boxes Market Scope: The global Printed Boxes Market was valued at around US$ 19.5 Billion in 2021. Printed box sales are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 4.8% and top a valuation of US$ 32.7 Billion by 2032.

Labels Market Demand: The global Labels Market size is set to reach a valuation of US$ 39.8 Billion in 2022 and further accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022-2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 63.7 Billion by the end of 2032.

Linerless Labels Market Trends: With a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032, the Linerless Labels Market is anticipated to grow rapidly. Sales of linerless labels are anticipated to rise from US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022 to US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032.

Multi-Part Labels Market Values: The current valuation of the multi-part labels market is US$ 1.77 Bn in 2022. The value of the multi-part labels market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 2.89 Bn by the year 2032.

Resealable Packaging Labels Market Growth: It is anticipated that in the near future, the competition in the resealable packaging labels market will increase owing to the entry of new players and consolidation strategies of existing players.

Specialty Labels Packaging Market Overview: The Global Specialty Labels Packaging Market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by the year 2032.

Flexible Packaging Paper Market Outlook: The flexible packaging paper market is on track to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4% during 2022-2032.

Beverage Packaging Market Analysis: The global beverage packaging market is expected to secure US$ 156.7 Billion in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 104.8 Billion in 2022.

About Future Market Insights, Inc:

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com