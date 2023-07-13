Pluri Announces Appointment of Entrepreneur Lorne Abony to Board of Directors

HAIFA, Israel, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR) (“Pluri” or the “Company”), a leading biotech company that transforms cells into solutions that promote wellbeing and sustainability, today announced the appointment of Lorne Abony to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of July 11, 2023.



Abony is a successful entrepreneur who has decades of experience building and scaling multi-billion-dollar global businesses – both public and private companies – across multiple industries. He is a globally recognized leader who has invested, directly or indirectly, in more than 20 cellular agriculture and cultivated food companies. Bringing his expertise to Pluri's board, he will contribute to the Company's strategic growth plans by utilizing its cell-expansion technology platform across various sectors, such as cultivated food and cellular agriculture.





"Lorne's visionary leadership has made a profound impact across companies, industries, and continents. He understands how to develop and scale both public and private businesses – and how to inspire people along the way. Lorne has driven innovation and progress in cultivated food, as a well-respected leader in the space,” said Pluri CEO and President, Yaky Yanay.

“We are excited about the potential that Lorne brings to Pluri’s Board, and believe that he will make a tremendous contribution to our bold and ambitious growth strategy,” added Pluri Chairman of the Board, Zami Aberman.

“Cultivated foods and cellular agriculture are the future. These rapidly growing industries present a tremendous market opportunity for pioneering companies like Pluri,” Mr. Abony said. “I’m thrilled to join Pluri’s Board. This proven pioneer in biotech has extraordinary potential to add tremendous value across a range of industries, and create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable planet, utilizing its cell expansion technology.”

As a founder and executive, Mr. Abony has scaled major ventures including FUN Technology Ltd, Emmac Life Sciences Limited and NuuVera Inc. He has raised over $1.7 billion through public and private debt and equity markets. In 2011, Mr. Abony received Canada’s Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for his founding and leadership of Mood Media Corporation (Mood). Mr. Abony scaled Mood from a pre-revenue startup to the world’s largest in-store media company with more than 3,300 employees, offices in 47 countries and over $750 million in annual revenue, before selling the company to a private equity firm. He was also featured on the hit network T.V. series, “Undercover Boss.” Mr. Abony is currently chair and board member of several companies in the field of cultivated food, AI, and technology such as VitroLabs Inc., AmyInsights, and Einride A.B.

