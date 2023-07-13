Superabsorbent Polymers Market Size to Reach USD 18.16 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 7.4%

Pune, India, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global superabsorbent polymers market size was valued at USD 10.29 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach from USD 11.03 billion in 2023 to USD 18.16 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs) are advanced polymeric networks composed of a variety of monomeric units such as sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide, and other specialized constituents. These innovative materials are poised to experience substantial market expansion due to the increasing consumer demand for personal care essentials, including baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene items. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market, 2023–2030."

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/superabsorbent-polymers-market-104602

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals (Japan)

Nippon Shokubai (Japan)

Sanyo Chemical/SDP Global (Japan)

BASF (Germany)

Evonik (Germany)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Taiwan Plastics (Taiwan)

Yixing Danson (China)

Satellite Science & Technology (China)

Shenghong Holding Group (China)

Quan Zhou Technology (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.4 % 2030 Value Projection USD 18.16 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 10.29 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Superabsorbent Polymers Market Growth Drivers Sodium Polyacrylate Dominates Market Fueled by Growing Demand in Personal Hygiene Surging Pediatric Population Fuels Demand for Hygiene Products

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/superabsorbent-polymers-market-104602

COVID-19 Impact

Steady Demand During Pandemic Achieved Market Stability



Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for personal care and hygiene products remained steady and, in certain instances, even displayed an upward trajectory. Various countries implemented exemptions for essential and medical goods, mitigating the impact of lockdowns and restrictions. As a result, there was a notable surge in the demand for superabsorbent polymers during this critical period.





Segments

Sodium Polyacrylate Dominates Market Fueled by Growing Demand in Personal Hygiene



By type, the market is segmented into sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide, and others. Sodium polyacrylate has emerged as a dominant force in the market, capturing a substantial share due to its heightened demand in personal hygiene and medical applications. The product boasts exceptional absorption properties while also providing protection against skin irritation.

Personal Hygiene Segment Takes the Lead due to Rising Population and Health Awareness



By application, the market is segmented into personal hygiene, medical, agriculture, and others. The personal hygiene segment is poised to emerge as the frontrunner in the market due to growing population and heightened health consciousness among individuals propelling the demand for a wide range of personal hygiene products. This includes baby diapers, feminine sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, and similar items.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

• List of major industry players.

• Key strategies adopted by the market players.

• Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/superabsorbent-polymers-market-104602

Drivers and Restraints

Surging Pediatric Population Fuels Demand for Hygiene Products



The utilization of SAP in the manufacturing of baby diapers takes precedence among all hygiene products, primarily due to a significant rise in the pediatric population. Projections from the World Bank Group indicate that the population within the age group of 0 to 14 is expected to reach 2.08 billion by 2050. This substantial growth in population is anticipated to drive an increased demand for personal hygiene products, thereby fueling the market growth.



However, declining population growth in some countries due to low fertility rate may stifle the superabsorbent polymers market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Takes the Lead with Strong Government Programs in Childcare and Women’s Health



Asia Pacific has emerged as the frontrunner, commanding the largest superabsorbent polymers market share. It is also projected to experience the highest CAGR due to the successful implementation of government programs focused on childcare and women's health in major economies such as China and India within the region.

North America exhibits a notable penetration of personal hygiene products within its population. Furthermore, the region's growing elderly population is expected to be a significant driver of market growth specifically for adult incontinence products in the foreseeable future.



Competitive Landscape

Market Players Invest in R&D to Focus on Prioritizing Sustainability

Major industry players are actively investing in research and development endeavors to produce products using bio-based raw materials, aiming to minimize their environmental impact. Additionally, these market players are collaborating to incorporate recycled materials into the manufacturing process, further promoting sustainability within the SAP market.

Key Industry Development

March 2022: Nippon Shokubai announced that it will increase the prices of its superabsorbent polymers products with immediate effect.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/superabsorbent-polymers-market-104602

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends Key Developments Insights on Regulatory Scenario Latest Technological Advancement Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome the impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019–2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type Sodium Polyacrylate Polyacrylamide Others By Application (Value & Volume) Personal Hygiene Medical Agriculture Others By Region (Value & Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Superabsorbent Polymers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019–2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type Sodium Polyacrylate Polyacrylamide Others By Application (Value & Volume) Personal Hygiene Medical Agriculture Others By Country (Value & Volume) U.S. Canada

Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019–2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type Sodium Polyacrylate Polyacrylamide Others By Application (Vale & Volume) Personal Hygiene Medical Agriculture Others By Country (Value & Volume) Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/superabsorbent-polymers-market-104602

Read Related Insights:

Water Soluble Polymers Market to Reach USD 50.76 Billion by 2028 | Global Water Soluble Polymers Industry Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Recent Development, Opportunities, Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Liquid Crystalline Polymers Market to Reach USD 2.31 Billion by 2029 | Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers Industry Register a CAGR of 8.0%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com