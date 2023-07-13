Reflex Advanced Materials Corp Commences Exploration at ZigZag Lithium Property in Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX), (OTCQB:RFLXF), (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration activities at its 100% owned ZigZag Lithium property near Crescent Lake, Ontario. The company is embarking on phase one exploration, which will include two weeks of prospecting, pegmatite sampling and trenching, as well as soil anomaly trenching.



The ZigZag Lithium property covers an area of 2,710 hectares near Crescent Lake, Ontario known for its highly prospective lithium deposits. During the initial phase of exploration, an experienced field crew lead by Reflex Director Alex Pleson is being deployed to conduct comprehensive field prospecting activities across the ZigZag Lithium property. This process will involve the systematic examination of the multiple fertile granitic pegmatites dykes which have historically sampled up to 1.78% Li20 across 4.11 m and select chip samples along strike produced up to 3.67% Li2O.

Furthermore, pegmatite sampling and trenching will be carried out to assess the presence and distribution of lithium-bearing pegmatites within the property. This crucial step will provide valuable insights into the mineralogy and lithium content of the identified pegmatite deposits, aiding in the development of an extensive understanding of the property's lithium resource potential.

Additionally, soil anomaly trenching will be undertaken to investigate anomalous lithium concentrations within the soil. This method helps identify areas with potential lithium mineralization, serving as an effective tool to guide further exploration efforts and refine target areas for subsequent phases.

Paul Gorman, CEO of Reflex Advanced Materials Corp, expressed his enthusiasm about the commencement of exploration at the ZigZag Lithium property, stating, "We are thrilled to initiate exploration activities at our ZigZag Lithium property. ZigZag is a non-flagship asset for Reflex, we hope phase one of exploration which Reflex has obligations to conduct, will better position the ZigZag property for an eventual sale, option, or JV.”

In addition to initiation of the field exploration programs, The Company is actively working on desktop compilation of historical data to generate quality prospects and targets at the ZigZag Property.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alexander Pleson, P. Geo, Geological Consultant of the Company, Director, and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

For more information, please review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

