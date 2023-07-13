Manthey Kit Announced for Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

New kit with set-up optimized for the track

Modifications to aerodynamics, chassis and braking system (optional)

Downforce almost doubled at 124 mph

Aerodynamic package includes aerodiscs on the rear wheels

Jörg Bergmeister achieves Nordschleife lap time of 7:03.121 minutes

Intended for U.S. market

Atlanta. Porsche today announced a Manthey Kit for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS that is specially optimized for use on race tracks. The 493 hp GT4 RS with the Manthey Kit completed a lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:03.121 minutes. This makes it over six seconds quicker than the 718 Cayman GT4 RS without the upgrade kit. The modifications focus on aerodynamics and chassis components. Brake pads designed for the track are available as an option. The new kit was developed especially for track days and in close collaboration between engineers at Porsche Motorsport and the Nordschleife specialists at Manthey.



Downforce almost doubled with Performance setting

The Manthey Kit for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is recognizable by the comprehensive changes to the additional functional aero parts. At the front of the car, flaps and new air curtains with a wheel arch Gurney flap and a new carbon underbody with diffusers improve the downforce on the front end. The kit includes a new rear wing that is approximately 3.4 inches wider than the part it replaces and features larger side blades that contribute to an increase in downforce at the rear axle. The wing also now has four positions as compared to the three stages of the standard setup. To be able to withstand the higher aerodynamic forces, the bodywork of the rear engine cover is reinforced with a carbon-weave finish. The aerodiscs on the rear wheels are also made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. These reduce the turbulence around the rear of the car and visually round off the aerodynamic package. They can be customized with an optionally available decorative film. At approximately 124 mph, when the rear wing is set to the Performance position intended for track use, total downforce increases from 196 to 372 lbs.

Adjustable coilover suspension with modified spring rates

Together with Manthey, Porsche has developed a special coilover suspension with an inverted set-up for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS that can be adapted for the track. The spring struts can be adjusted to four different positions, and the rebound and compression stages can also be adjusted without the need for tools. The spring rates on the front suspension have been increased by 20 percent. The chassis is available in two versions – for cars with and without a front axle lift system on the front axle. Steel brake lines are also a standard component of the kit. This guarantees an exact pressure point, ensuring optimal braking power delivery. Special racing brake pads with particularly constant friction behavior over a wide temperature range are optionally available. Illuminated door sill guards with the Manthey logo are available to personalize the car visually. Towing loops are also optionally available, designed especially for the track.

Additional extras with a carbon-weave finish

The kit can optionally be extended with a specially designed CFRP rear spoiler attachment. The part is attached to the standard rear spoiler. In combination with the bigger rear wing, this further increases downforce on the rear axle by around four percent. The car’s performance is visually underlined by optional CFRP wheel arch vents on the front fenders that match the look of the Weissach package.

More than six seconds faster on the Nordschleife

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS with the Manthey Kit is able to demonstrate its full potential on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the traditional benchmark for sports cars at Porsche. With Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister at the wheel, the modified GT sports car completed the 12.9 miles course in the Eifel at 18 degrees Celsius under an overcast sky in 7:03.121 minutes – over six seconds faster than the series-production 718 Cayman GT4 RS did the previous year. Both cars were equipped with the optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. The lap time was certified by a notary on site.

The kit is intended to be distributed in the U.S. market. Timing of its availability and pricing will be announced at a later date. The manufacturer’s warranty for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is unaffected.

