Global Content Intelligence Market Expected to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2029: Driven by Rising Need for Customer Insights

The Global Content Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 30.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Hybrid mode is gaining more traction in this market as the firms employ a hybrid approach to maintain sensitive data on-premise, while using the improved scalability & accessibility of cloud-based storage for other data. Data is saved across many locations and may be promptly retrieved during a disaster, making a hybrid approach a strong disaster recovery solution.

Thereby, this deployment mode captured $317.8 million revenue in the market in 2022. Some of the factors impacting the growth of the market are the rising need to identify customer need to know future trends, growing popularity of social media marketing, and a limited number of available professionals.



Artificial intelligence is very adept at spotting patterns in data and extending patterns to forecast outcomes. A platform for smart content intelligence can help users decide what to write about in the future and track changes in social media usage and marketing efficiency. Content intelligence must work closely with the content management system because it depends on a substantial amount of data to function. Any SEO plan now requires social media marketing.

The rise of various social media platforms has given marketers better options to grow their companies and boost brand recognition. Moreover, a website's search engine ranking can significantly impact a company's success, resulting in greater customer acquisition & inevitably improved website conversion rates.



However, Staff with specialized skill sets is required for businesses to properly develop, manage, and use content intelligence systems because it is a challenging technology. For example, employees whose employment needs them to communicate with artificial intelligence systems should be knowledgeable about computer concepts like cognitive computing, deep learning and machine learning, and image recognition.

Key Market Players

Adobe, Inc.

OpenText Corporation

M-Files

Curata, Inc.

it (Meltwater N.V)

Emplifi, Inc.

OneSpot

Rad Technologies, Inc.

Vennli, Inc.

Optimizely, Inc.

Strategies Deployed in the Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

May-2023: M-Files teamed up with Microsoft, a global Information Technology company. Following this collaboration, M-Files aligns with Microsoft Solutions and allow its customers to focus on the work that matters most by delivering a secure and compliant way to enhance daily workflows and business processes.

Apr-2023: Rad Technologies Inc. collaborated with LNDMRK, a visual marketing agency. Under this partnership, both companies would release a new product, RAD Visual Arts, which enables striking creatives to team up with brands to advance cultural moments, content, and community through AI-informed visual art.

Mar-2023: Adobe came into partnership with IBM Corporation, a global Information Technology company. Through this partnership, both companies would help marketing and creative enterprises advance their content supply chain.

Feb-2022: OpenText signed a partnership with Google Cloud, an infrastructure for cloud computing, data analytics & machine learning. Under this partnership, OpenText Xore content would be available on Google Cloud, allowing quick, secure access to the OpenText platform.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

May-2023: Adobe launched Adobe PDF Accessibility Auto-Tag API, Adobe's AI, and machine learning framework. The launched API would help enterprises save hours, days, or even weeks and millions of dollars - all at the time enhancing compliance and delivering better customer and employee experiences.

Mar-2023: Adobe introduced Firefly, an artificial intelligence visual tool. The launch aims to offer end-to-end customer experience and that machine learning and AI would be important to Adobe products that help these companies.

Mar-2023-Mar Adobe enhanced Adobe Experience Cloud, the latest features consist of Adobe Sensei GenAI, the scale, and agility to deliver and design customized experiences that perform well customized for their brand, Adobe Mix Modeler, and Advanced AI Modeling in Adobe Marketo Measure.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Feb-2023: M-Files took over Ment, a no-code document automation platform. This acquisition would enhance the ability of Ment to help enterprises maximize productivity and enhance their bottom line by decreasing time-consuming manual work processes.

