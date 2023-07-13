Baby Apparel Market Size to Worth USD 95.22 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.69% CAGR

Pune, India, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global baby apparel market size was valued at USD 62.36 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 64.64 billion in 2023 to USD 95.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period.

The children's wear industry has been significantly influenced by the growing impact of social media and evolving fashion trends. An example of this is the introduction of Gerber Modern Moments baby apparel by Gerber Childrenswear LLC in March 2020. This clothing line, made from organic cotton, was developed in response to the rising demand for environment-friendly garments. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Baby Apparel Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Baby Apparel Market Report:

Carter's, Inc. (U.S.)

Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)

Gerber Childrenswear LLC (U.S.)

Cotton On Group (Australia)

The Children's Place, Inc. (U.S.)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A (Inditex) (Spain)

Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

Mothercare plc (U.K.)

Gianni Versace S.r.l. (Italy)

Burberry (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.69% 2030 Value Projection USD 95.22 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 62.36 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 198 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Material

By End-User

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Baby Apparel Market Growth Drivers Surging Birth Rate to Propel Product Demand Greater Access to Fashion Products to Support Market Growth

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Positive Impact of Assisted Reproductive Techniques to Drive Market Growth

Assisted reproductive techniques, such as in-vitro fertilization and surrogacy, have played a crucial role in addressing parental infertility concerns, resulting in an increase in the number of newborns. This, in turn, has increased the baby apparel market share. Furthermore, infants up to the age of 24 months tend to outgrow their clothing sizes quickly, leading to frequent purchases of new clothes.

On the contrary, renting, leasing, and re-commerce practices may impede the baby apparel market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Pandemic Disrupts Celebrations Impeding Market Growth in the Children's Wear Industry

The closure of non-essential stores and restrictions on gatherings resulted in a negative impact on market growth. Additionally, government-imposed lockdown measures and social distancing guidelines have hindered celebrations such as baby showers and naming ceremonies. The cancellation of these events led to a decrease in product demand, further impeding the growth of the market.

Segments:

Bodysuits Garner Substantial Market Share due to the Convenience Offered

Based on type, the market is divided into bottom wear, top wear, and others. Top wear is further segmented into bodysuits, tops/shirts, and others. Bodysuits segment is anticipated to capture a substantial market share for offering parents a convenient solution for diaper coverage and effortless access to diaper changes.

Preference for Cotton Clothes leads to Segmental Growth

Based on material, the market is divided into cotton, wool, and others. The dominance of the cotton segment is attributed to its inherent softness, which is highly favored for children's wear.

Increasing Newborn Boys to Lead to the Boys Segment Dominance

Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into boys and girls.

Due to higher number of male newborns compared to female newborns globally, the boys segment is anticipated to lead the market.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Leads the Market due to Presence of High Population

Asia Pacific holds 38.64% of the global revenue in the baby apparel industry. China is anticipated to lead the market due to cancellation of the single child policy.

The growth of the market in Europe is fueled by rising demand for full-body nightwear and winter wear, attributed to the cold climatic conditions experienced during the winter season.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Framework Recent Key Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market

Global Baby Apparels Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Top Wear Tops/Shirts Bodysuits Others Bottom Wear Trouser/Legging Skirts Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Cotton Wool Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Girls Boys Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape

Market Leaders Focus on Acquisitions and Mergers to Exceed Reach

To solidify their position in the market, major players are implementing strategies such as acquisitions and mergers and enhancing the supply chains. An example of this is the Children's Place, which acquired the assets of Gymboree and Crazy 8 in April 2019, thereby broadening their range of kidswear products and expanding their product portfolio.

Key Industry Development:

November 2022: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., North America’s baby and toddler specialty retailer, launched its buybuy BABY banner. The launch offers customers a large collection of baby and toddler essentials.

