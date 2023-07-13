Self-Tanning Products Market Size to Worth USD 1.70 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.45% CAGR

Pune, India, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global self-tanning products market size was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.10 billion in 2023 to USD 1.70 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period.

Self-tanning products are used as a safer alternative to traditional tanning, which exposes the skin to sunlight to achieve a tan and has a significant risk of skin cancer. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Self-Tanning Products Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Self-Tanning Products Market Report:

Tropez Inc. (U.K.)

Bondi Sands (Australia)

Tan-Luxe (Future Beauty Labs) (U.K.)

Isle Of Paradise (U.K.)

Pradas Glow (U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Jergens)(Japan)

Coola LLC. (U.S.)

Clarins (France)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Neutrogena) (U.S.)

Crown Laboratories, Inc. (Vita Liberata) (U.S.)

Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (Alba Botanica) (U.S.)

L'Oréal S.A. (France)

Skinerals (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.45% 2030 Value Projection USD 1.70 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.04 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 210 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Form

By End-User

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Self-Tanning Products Market Growth Drivers Flourishing Trade of Personal Care Products among Different Nations to Support Market Expansion Growing Awareness Regarding Excessive Sun Exposure to Augment Self-Tanning Products Demand

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Concern about Prolonged Sun Exposure to Boost Product Demand

The sun's harmful rays are anticipated to affect individuals between the ages of 15-20. Therefore, people are increasingly adopting self-tanning goods such as creams, lotions, masks, sprays, and others to prevent skin problems, which is anticipated to increase demand and the self-tanning products market share.

On the contrary, a lack of information in the population from least developed countries may limit the self-tanning products market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Market Experienced Decline in Growth due to Closure of Stores

Lockdown measures brought about by COVID-19 resulted in the shutdown of stores selling non-essential items, including cosmetics. The sales of many beauty items, including self-tanning products have been negatively impacted by closed stores.

Segments:

Easy Application of Self-tan Lotions Leads to the Segment’s Dominance

By product form, the market is categorized into self-tan lotion, self-tan spray, self-tan oil, self-tan mousse, self-tan drops, self-tan wipes, and others. Due to the convenience of use and low possibility of skin-related application problems, self-tan lotion leads the market by holding a significant market share.

Rapid Result of Household Products Leads the Segmental Growth

By end-user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and household. Low cost, easy applications, and quick results are factors attributed to the dominance of the household segment.

Presence of Experts in Offline Channel Propels Product Demand

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into offline channel and online channel. The offline segment leads the market as the presence of a salesperson or skincare expert for advice on the best product for a certain skin type raises the buying chance of the product. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights

Presence of Market Leaders in Europe Dominates Market

Europe dominates the market due to the presence of large companies in the region, such as Clarins, L’Oreal, and others, due to which consumers can have easy availability of products.

The young population in the Asia Pacific prefers to use beauty products which may lead to significant growth during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Self-Tanning Products Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Form(Value) Self-Tan Lotion Self-Tan Spray Self-Tan Oil Self-Tan Mousse Self-Tan Drops Self-Tan Wipes Others By End-User(Value) Household Commercial By Distribution Channel(Value) Offline Channel Online Channel By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships with Famous Personalities to Promote Product Visibility

Significant players in the market are concentrated on collaborating with celebrities and famous personalities to promote products to consumers. It is anticipated that the growing number of brands partnering with other companies to advance development will positively affect market expansion.

Key Industry Development:

April 2022: The Isle of Paradise, a renowned brand of skin care products, launched a new self-tanning oil mist, along with the features of hydrating constituents including hyaluronic acid, argan oil, and squalane.

