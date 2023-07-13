Laser Based Devices Fueling Remarkable Growth in the Global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices Market

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com presents the "Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices: Global Strategic Business Report",a comprehensive market research report that provides valuable insights into the dynamic Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices market.

According to the analysis, the global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices market is projected to reach an impressive valuation of $664.7 million by 2030. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced significant changes, with an estimated worth of $451.3 million in 2022.

This growth is anticipated to continue at a steady CAGR of 5% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. Among the segments analyzed, Laser Based Devices are expected to demonstrate a notable growth rate of 4.7% and achieve a market size of $352.9 million by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the RF Devices segment is poised to experience readjusted growth at a revised CAGR of 5.7% over the next eight years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

The United States holds a substantial share in the Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices market, estimated at $135 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% and reach a market size of $116 million by 2030. Noteworthy growth is also expected in Japan and Canada, with projected CAGRs of 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively, during the period of 2022-2030. Furthermore, Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 4.2%.

The report highlights several prominent competitors in the market, including industry leaders such as Alma Lasers GMBH, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., EL.EN S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o., Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., and Venus Concept.

The 2023 version of the report introduces several new elements to enhance its value and relevance. Special coverage is provided on significant topics such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of China's zero-COVID policy, and its "bumpy" reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Furthermore, the report includes insights on global competitiveness, key competitor percentage market shares, market presence across various geographies, and online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates. Subscribers will also gain access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Looking ahead, the global economy faces a critical juncture characterized by multiple challenges and crises. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its global implications, coupled with persisting inflation concerns, particularly regarding food and fuel, create an atmosphere of uncertainty. These factors, alongside higher retail inflation, may impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments respond by raising interest rates, job creation is expected to slow down, consequently affecting economic activity and growth. Inflation worries and weaker demand may lead to a decline in capital expenditure as companies become more cautious with investments. Developed markets, faced with slower growth and high inflation, are at risk of entering into a recession. Additionally, the potential for new COVID outbreaks and China's uncertain post-pandemic path could further disrupt supply chains and manufacturing. Moreover, volatile financial markets, escalating trade tensions, stricter regulations, and the pressure to address climate change will further compound the complexity of challenges.

While 2023 presents a challenging landscape for most markets, investors, and consumers, it also offers opportunities for resilient businesses and adaptive leaders. By navigating these difficulties, companies can forge a path forward and seize opportunities in the ever-evolving market.



Key Competitor Profiles:

Alma Lasers GMBH

Cutera, Inc.Cynosure, Inc.

EL.EN S.p.A.

Fotona d.o.o.

Lumenis Ltd.

Lutronic Corporation

Lynton Lasers Ltd.

Sciton, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

Venus Concept

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $451.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $664.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9gc3i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment