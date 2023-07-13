Rigid Packaging Market to Hit USD 625.54 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 5.43%

Pune, India, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rigid packaging market size was valued at USD 412.76 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 431.97 billion in 2023 to USD 625.54 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.

Rigid packaging, known for its inability to bend or deform, serves as a solution that offers structural integrity and support for packaged products. With its strength, durability, and effective barrier properties, it is experiencing growing demand, particularly for long-distance transportation, as it ensures enhanced product safety over extended periods. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Rigid Packaging Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner (Austria)

Amcor Plc (Australia)

Ardagh Group SA (Luxembourgh)

Ball Corporation (U.S.)

Can Corporation of America Inc. (U.S.)

Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

DS Smith Plc (United Kingdom)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Graham Packaging Co. LP (U.S.)

KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.43% 2030 Value Projection USD 625.54 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 412.76 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 210 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Material

By Product Type

By End Industry Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Rigid Packaging Market Growth Drivers High Demand for Containers & Cans from End-use Industries Drives the Segment Environmental Concerns Drive Demand for Paper Packaging Solutions





Segments:

Dominance of Plastic Materials due to Remarkable Properties

Based on material, the rigid packaging market is segmented into glass, metal, paper & paperboard, and wood. Plastic materials dominate the market due to their high strength, stability, and ease of molding into various shapes and sizes. Rigid plastic is preferred over other materials for its cost-effectiveness, formability, and lightweight.

High Demand for Containers & Cans from End-use Industries Drives the Segment

Based on the product type, the rigid packaging market is segmented into boxes, trays, containers & cans, bottles & jars, pallets, and others. The containers & cans segment dominates the market as they find extensive use in various industries such as food and beverages, household, and personal care.

Rising Demand for Packaged and Processed Food Products Drives Food and Beverage Industry

Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, electrical & electronics, household, e-commerce, and others. Increasing demand for packaged and processed food products, driven by evolving lifestyle trends, is a major catalyst for the growth of the food & beverages segment.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Pharmaceutical Demand and E-commerce Expansion Drive Recovery



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 had detrimental effects on various end-use industries globally. Labor shortages and fluctuating raw material prices further impeded market growth. However, the surge in demand for pharmaceutical products amid the pandemic, growing popularity of convenience food, and the expansion of the e-commerce industry are anticipated to positively influence the rigid packaging industry in the post-pandemic period.



Report Coverage:

The report offers:

• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

• List of major industry players.

• Key strategies adopted by the market players.

• Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Environmental Concerns Drive Demand for Paper Packaging Solutions

Significant companies in the market are prioritizing paper-based alternatives due to the escalating issue of plastic waste and its detrimental environmental impact. For instance, during the America Recycles Summit on November 17, 2020, the EPA Administrator announced the National Recycling Goal of achieving a 50% recycling rate in the U.S. by 2030.

However, volatility in raw material prices could potentially impede the rigid packaging market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Leads with Booming Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Sectors

The Asia Pacific rigid packaging market share is fueled by the rapid expansion of the food & beverage as well as pharmaceutical sectors. With emerging economies such as India and China, the region is projected to experience substantial advancements in the coming years.

North America is driven by the increasing demand for rigid plastic packaging across various end-use industries, influenced by changing lifestyle trends and the rising urban population.

Competitive Landscape

Market Competition and Innovation Strategies of Key Players to Drive Market Growth

Intense competition and fragmentation characterize the market, where a limited number of key players hold significant market share. These industry leaders drive market dominance through their commitment to innovation and expansion strategies aimed at capturing a broader customer base.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Rigid Packaging Market

Global Rigid Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastic Metal Wood Paper & Paperboard Glass Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Boxes Trays Containers & Cans Bottles & Jars Pallets Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care & Cosmetics Electrical & Electronics Household E-commerce Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

September 2022 - Mars announced the debut of candy jars made with 15% recycled plastic specifically for M&M’s, Starburst, and Skittles bulk products, in collaboration with a global leading packaging manufacturer, Berry. 60-, 81- and 87-ounce varieties of containers are developed, which will reduce roughly 300 tons of virgin plastic each year.

