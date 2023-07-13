Grain Fumigants Market to Reach USD 2,200.41 Million by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global grain fumigants market size was valued at USD 1,486.43 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 1,552.87 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 2,200.41 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period.

More farmers and other end-users in the agriculture sector are becoming aware of the importance and benefits of using fumigants to protect their crops from damage. This scenario has accelerated the demand for agricultural fumigation services from residential and commercial sectors. The growing global trade of food grains is also expected to boost the grain fumigants market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Grain Fumigants Market, 2023-2030."

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE GRAIN FUMIGANTS MARKET REPORT:

UPL Limited (India)

Solvay (Belgium)

Corteva Agriscience (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Detia Degesch GmbH (Germany)

Douglas Products (U.S.)

ECOTEC Fumigation (Argentina)

Noble Crop Science (India)

Rollins, Inc. (U.S.)

Royal Group (India)

COVID-19 Impact:

Need to Protect Stored Food Grains Boosted Demand for Fumigants During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic skyrocketed the demand for food grains as the trend of panic buying grew tremendously during this period, creating massive shortage of essential products including food. However, the outbreak also caused severe supply chain disruptions, which rapidly increased the prices of food grains. This factor prompted customers to look for various ways to protect their stored food products, which boosted the demand for pest control products, augmenting the market expansion.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.31% 2030 Value Projection USD 2,200.41 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 1,552.87 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 173 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Form By Application By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Grain Fumigants Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Well-equipped Grain Storage Facilities to Drive Market Growth Rising Demand for High-quality Food Grains to Promote Adoption of Soil Fumigants among Farmers Globally





Segments:

Phosphine to Find Robust Demand Among End-Users Due to Its Effectiveness in Controlling Pests

Based on product type, the market is divided into phosphine, sulfuryl fluoride, methyl bromide, and others. The phosphine segment is anticipated to hold a major grain fumigants market share during the forecast period as this product is highly effective in controlling the infestation of pests and insects on agricultural produce.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/grain-fumigation-market-103187

Solid Fumigation to Witness Strong Adoption due to Wide Availability

The market, on the basis of form, is divided into solid, liquid, and gas. Different fumigants have different modes of action based on their application and ingredients, but in all cases, there is a lethal reaction to the chemical that leads to suffocation. Solid segment holds the largest market share due to wider availability of the solid fumigants in the market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the prioritized use of solid fumigants in storage facilities.

Commercial Segment to Record Highest Growth Rate Owing to Increased Demand from Ports and Other Commercial Establishments

On the basis of application, the market is divided into commercial and residential. Commercial fumigation takes place in ports, railroads, vehicles, containers, ships, and warehouses. Marine fumigation is carried out on grains transported from one port to another by ship. Fumigation is carried out inside the container to control pest infestation caused by changes in humidity and temperature during transportation. Rail and vehicle fumigation is carried out on grains transported by car or train. With increasing number of transportation and trade services, demand for fumigants from the commercial segment makes it the largest and fastest-growing segment.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The research report offers an in-depth study of the market’s dynamics and highlights critical aspects, such as leading product types, key companies, forms, and applications. Besides this, it offers insights into the most recent trends in the industry and covers key developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report underlines factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

High Demand for Advanced Grain Storage Facilities to Drive Market Growth

Some countries in the world are known for their high food grain production capacity, which may exceed the demand for these products in those nations. However, there are other economies as well that have a strong demand for food grains but have low crop production capacity. Such scenarios prompt countries to engage in food trade to fill the gap between production and consumption. Nations also take precautionary measures to keep the quality of food grains intact during storage. Fumigants are used in such cases as they keep pests and insects at bay. This factor is predicted to augment the market share.

However, since fumigants have a negative impact on the environment and human health, many end-users are wary of using them, thereby declining their sales and restricting the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate due to Huge Population and High Disposable Income

Asia Pacific is witnessed as the biggest market for grain fumigants as the region has a vast presence of countries that are heavily dependent on agriculture such as India and China. This region has a vast population whose disposable income is growing each year, which has boosted the demand for high-quality food products. This factor will boost the regional market growth.

Europe is also a promising region in this market as grains are one of the most prominent commodities produced in the region, with France having one of the biggest grain storage capacities.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies to Acquire Other Businesses to Retain Top Market Position

Some of the top companies operating in the grain fumigants industry include Douglas Product, Detia Degesch GmbH, Corteva Agriscience, UPL Limited, and Solvay, among many others. These companies are using key corporate growth strategies, such as acquisitions, to expand their product portfolios and cement their positions in the market.

Key Industry Development:

May 2021 – BASF partnered with Vipergen to make sustainable crop protection products for the agri-business. This partnership combined different technologies, which were used to develop new active ingredient-based crop solutions. Furthermore, this venture provided assistance to the growers and farmers, which would create a way for effective pest solutions.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Landscape Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Analysis related to COVID-19

Global Grain Fumigants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (By Value) Phosphine Sulfuryl Fluoride Methyl Bromide Others By Form (By Value) Solid Liquid Gas By Application (By Value) Commercial Residential By Region (By Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

