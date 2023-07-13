Novotech Announced as Finalist for Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy CRO Excellence Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities is a finalist in the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Awards 2023.

The winner will be announced at the 7th Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia in Singapore on 13 September 2023.

Novotech is currently the recipient of the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2022 award.

According to the award organizer IMAPAC, a leading global business data company:

“The Asia Pacific CGT Excellence Awards 2023 seeks to give recognition to exceptional Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT) pioneers, researchers, innovators and manufacturers that facilitate fast advancement in new therapies, R&D and manufacturing. Featuring top CGT leaders in the industry, along with the new CGT research development, latest advances and technologies and best practices in CGT manufacturing, the Asia Pacific CGT Excellence Awards 2023 applauds extraordinary leaders and trend-setters of today and inspires innovators of tomorrow.”

Novotech offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

As part of Novotech’s commitment to CGT progress, the company recently hosted a roundtable with Citeline at BIO 2023 titled: Building the Foundations of Successful Cell & Gene Therapy Trials.

Expert panelists included:

Miloš Miljković, Chief Medical Officer - Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.

Michelle Lynn Hall, Associate Vice President, Genetic Medicine & Neurodegeneration - Eli Lilly

Jordan Shin, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Translational Science - LEXEO Therapeutics

Sonal Gupta, Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development - AffyImmune Therapeutics Inc.

Catherine Stehman-Breen, CEO - Chroma Medicine

Moderator: Brent Warner, President, Gene Therapy - Poseida Therapeutics

Novotech also recently published an industry survey report in partnership with Citeline where respondents shared future investment and development trends across sectors including CGT.

According to the report:

The CGT market was valued at $18.61 billion in 2022 but is projected to hit $93.78 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.41%. Proving this momentum, FDA approval numbers for gene therapy in H2 2022 surpassed the combined total for the previous five years.

When respondents were asked about the most promising therapy type for future investment and development, CGTs took the top spot (26%), followed by mRNA (22%) and antibody therapeutics (19%).

The report shares insights into the trends and pain points in biotech clinical trials, as companies seek to secure funding for continued and future development.

Novotech has been awarded a range of significant industry awards including a CRO Leadership Award 2023, is the recipient of the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2022 award, and the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed more than 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

