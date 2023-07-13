Global IT Staffing Market 2023 Poised for Growth, Driven by Increasing Outsourcing of HR Activities and Emerging Technologies

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Staffing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global IT Staffing Market highlights its potential for growth in the coming years. With a focus on increasing outsourcing of HR activities and the emergence of advanced technologies, the market is expected to witness significant expansion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

Key Highlights:

Increasing Outsourcing of HR Activities: Organizations are increasingly turning to specialized IT staffing services to outsource their HR activities. This strategic approach allows companies to concentrate on core business functions while relying on expert staffing solutions for their workforce needs.

Emergence of Advanced Technologies: The adoption of advanced technologies, including AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things), is fueling the demand for IT professionals across various industries. This technological shift is driving the growth of the IT Staffing Market.

Market Segmentation:

The IT Staffing Market is segmented based on skill sets, end-user industry, and geography. The segments include:

Skill Sets: Software Developer

Testers

Systems Analyst

Technical Support Professionals

Networking and Security Experts

Other Skill Sets End-user Industry: Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Other End-user Industries Geographical Regions: North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, focusing on these segments, to offer valuable insights into the IT Staffing Market.

Companies Mentioned:

TEKsystems Inc. (Allegis Group Holdings Inc.)

ASGN Incorporated

Insight Global LLC

Randstad NV

Kforce Inc.

Artech Information Systems LLC

Consulting Solutions International Inc.

MATRIX Resources Inc.

NTT DATA Corporation

Beacon Hill Staffing Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkdujj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment