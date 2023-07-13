Global IT Staffing Market 2023 Poised for Growth, Driven by Increasing Outsourcing of HR Activities and Emerging Technologies

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Staffing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global IT Staffing Market highlights its potential for growth in the coming years. With a focus on increasing outsourcing of HR activities and the emergence of advanced technologies, the market is expected to witness significant expansion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.
Key Highlights:
- Increasing Outsourcing of HR Activities: Organizations are increasingly turning to specialized IT staffing services to outsource their HR activities. This strategic approach allows companies to concentrate on core business functions while relying on expert staffing solutions for their workforce needs.
- Emergence of Advanced Technologies: The adoption of advanced technologies, including AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things), is fueling the demand for IT professionals across various industries. This technological shift is driving the growth of the IT Staffing Market.
Market Segmentation:
The IT Staffing Market is segmented based on skill sets, end-user industry, and geography. The segments include:
- Skill Sets:
- Software Developer
- Testers
- Systems Analyst
- Technical Support Professionals
- Networking and Security Experts
- Other Skill Sets
- End-user Industry:
- Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Other End-user Industries
- Geographical Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, focusing on these segments, to offer valuable insights into the IT Staffing Market.
Companies Mentioned:
- TEKsystems Inc. (Allegis Group Holdings Inc.)
- ASGN Incorporated
- Insight Global LLC
- Randstad NV
- Kforce Inc.
- Artech Information Systems LLC
- Consulting Solutions International Inc.
- MATRIX Resources Inc.
- NTT DATA Corporation
- Beacon Hill Staffing Group
