Brown Sugar Market Positioned for Strong Expansion, Worth US$ 33,810.05 Million By 2030

New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global B rown S ugar M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for brown sugar in restaurants and cafes. In addition, the increasing popularity of brown sugar in key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and others are accelerating the demand for brown sugar.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the brown sugar market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 33,810.05 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 18,355.00 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of brown sugar as an alternative to white sugar, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the brown sugar market.

The adoption of brown sugar is increasing as it has a small amount of molasses, which is accountable for its characteristic color and rich flavor. Additionally, it has slightly higher iron, calcium, and potassium content and has slightly fewer calories than white sugar. Various doctors and researchers are promoting brown sugar over white sugar due to its nutritional benefits. Hence, it is evident from the above factors that the demand for brown sugar is increasing among the population, which, in turn, is accelerating market growth.

The brown sugar ensures various health benefits by offering energy to people and acting as a taste enhancer to encourage healthy eating. Thus, the utilization of brown sugar is projected to increase the demand for healthy foods, which will create a potential market growth opportunity in the long run.

Global Brown Sugar Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 33,810.05 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 8.0% By Type Dark, Light, and Others By Form Powdered, Granulated, Syrup, and Cubes By Application Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy, and Others By Distribution Network Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others) and Online (E-commerce and Company Owned-Website) Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Imperial Sugar (U.S. Sugar Corporation), AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR COMPANY, Südzucker AG, American Sugar Refining, Inc., Sunshine Sugar, THE BILLINGTON FOOD GROUP LIMITED (Associated British Foods), Organic Tattva, Nordzucker AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Dhanraj Sugars Private Limited, Taikoo Sugar Limited, and Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc.

Global Brown Sugar Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the dark segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The significant properties of dark brown sugar include slighter complex flavor, 6.5% molasses, and often characterize as similar to toffee or caramel. However, dark brown sugar improves the overall taste and aroma of baked goods, sauces, and desserts.

Additionally, the increasing production of healthy baked goods including cakes, and other things has noticeably augmented the demand for brown sugar. However, the consumption of baked foods is likely to impact the demand for brown sugar.

Based on Form, the granulated segment accounted for the highest market share of 45.67% in the overall brown sugar market in 2022. The granulated brown sugar has a large amount of moisture content, leaving a large grain of sugar similar to white table sugar. It provides a light brown sugar flavor and doesn’t clump or harden over time as regular brown sugars often do.

Based on Application, the bakery and confectionery segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares in the global brown sugar market growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of brown sugar in various bakery and confectionery products including cakes, donuts, and pastries, among others. In addition, the preference for low-calorie food products has increased the demand for brown sugar in recent years. Brown sugar is widely used in baking for the moistness and flavor it adds to baked goods.

Based on Distribution Network, the offline segment accounted for the highest market share in the brown sugar market driven by the easy availability of brown sugar in supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores. However, consumers get the chance to try various kinds of brown sugar offered by the various brands. In addition, some stores also provide discounts and offers over the products. Thus, most consumers prefer offline stores for grocery shopping, which in turn, is propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on region, in the year 2022, Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest share contribution to the market growth due to the presence of significant brown sugar players and the well-established distribution channel. The increasing investments in projects for the development of new variants in brown sugar, expansion of industries, and others are some of the major determinants accelerating the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

Imperial Sugar (U.S. Sugar Corporation), AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR COMPANY, Südzucker AG, and American Sugar Refining, Inc. are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies, superior quality, nutritional, and cost-effectiveness. Further, the brown sugar market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand from the bakery and confectionery industry, especially in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the forecast years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing strategic collaborations for brown sugar is anticipated to increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc launched Sunti Brown Sugar. The sugar is produced at Sunti Golden Sugar Estates, which is owned and operated by Golden Sugar Company, a subsidiary of the FMN Group. The launch of the product increased local sugar production capacity and product portfolio of the company.

In November 2022, U.S. Sugar Corporation acquired the Imperial Sugar Co. from the Louis Dreyfus Co. The acquisition helped the U.S. Sugar Corporation to deliver the best possible value and service to the customers over the long run.

Key Market Takeaways

The global brown sugar market size is estimated to exceed USD 33,810.05 million by 2030 with an astonishing CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share at 36.12% and was valued at USD 6,629.83 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12,283.19 million in 2030. Moreover, in Asia Pacific, China accounted for the highest market share of 23.05% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the dark segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the brown sugar market statistics in 2022.

In the context of form, the granulated segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of brown sugar market statistics during the forecast period.

By application, the bakery and confectionery segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

By distribution network, the offline segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of brown sugar market statistics during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for brown sugar due to the increasing investments in the development of brown sugar in the United States.

List of Major Global Brown Sugar Market:

Imperial Sugar (U.S. Sugar Corporation)

AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR COMPANY

Südzucker AG

American Sugar Refining, Inc.

Sunshine Sugar

THE BILLINGTON FOOD GROUP LIMITED (Associated British Foods)

Organic Tattva

Nordzucker AG

Cargill, Incorporated

Dhanraj Sugars Private Limited

Taikoo Sugar Limited

Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc.

Global Brown Sugar Market Segmentation:

By Type Dark Light Others

By Form Powdered Granulated Syrup Cubes

By Application Bakery and Confectionery Beverages Dairy Others

By Distribution Network Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Others Online E-commerce Company Owned-Website



Frequently Asked Questions in the Brown Sugar Market Report

What was the market size of the brown sugar industry in 2022?

- In 2022, the market size of brown sugar was USD 18,355.00 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the brown sugar industry by 2030?

- In 2030, the market size of brown sugar will be expected to reach USD 33,810.05 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the brown sugar market?

- Increasing the application scope of brown sugar in the bakery and confectionery industry

What is the dominating segment in the brown sugar market by technology?

- In 2022, the granulated segment accounted for the highest market share of 45.67% in the overall brown sugar market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the fastest impact on the brown sugar market's growth in the coming years?

- North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period.

