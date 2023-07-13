Asia-Pacific Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028: Market is Witnessing a Surge in the Growth of Edge Data Centers, Fueled by the Rising Deployments of 5G Technology

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC data center market will witness investments of USD 96.85 billion by 2028.
The APAC data center market has the presence of IT infrastructure vendors such as Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Juniper Networks, and others. Vendors are continuously innovating their offerings to meet up with the industry demand.
The APAC region is experiencing a surge in the growth of edge data centers, fueled by the rising deployments of 5G technology. Countries such as China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and others have widely adopted 5G, leading to increased demand for data centers with high-computing power and enhanced connectivity standards. This has resulted in the deployment of 5G across multiple locations and industries, revolutionizing the way data is processed and transmitted.
One noteworthy example of 5G adoption is the allocation of China's first private 5G spectrum to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in November 2022. This highlights the significance of 5G technology in various sectors and the growing importance of edge data centers to support its implementation.
In addition to the rising 5G deployments, the APAC region is experiencing a growing adoption of innovative IT infrastructure, driving the demand for advanced technologies in the IT infrastructure market. Industry trends include the adoption of NVMe storage, increased usage of 200/400 GbE ports, the implementation of ARM-based architecture, server virtualization, and the adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. These innovations in IT infrastructure are reshaping the data center landscape and enabling organizations to meet the evolving demands of the digital age.
The APAC data center market, comprising countries such as China, Australia, India, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and New Zealand, is witnessing significant growth. These countries are contributing majorly to the expansion of the global data center market, with a focus on data center activities and infrastructure development.
While Southeast Asia faced a setback in data center construction due to a moratorium, the lifting of this restriction in 2022 has paved the way for a resurgence in the industry. Over the next 2-3 years, the data center market in Southeast Asia, particularly in Singapore, is expected to regain momentum and flourish.
Insights from the market indicate that servers play a crucial role in data center operations, with various types and configurations available, including rack, blade, and tower servers. Prominent vendors such as Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApp offer rack and blade servers, which are widely adopted across the industry.
Moreover, there are emerging opportunities for vendors providing lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries used in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. Additionally, operators can explore the adoption of new-age generator sets that run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas, and other eco-friendly alternatives.
Furthermore, the APAC data center market is witnessing the adoption of water- and air-based cooling solutions. In Southeast Asia, water-based cooling solutions are in high demand due to the tropical climate, offering efficient and sustainable cooling methods for data centers.
The rapid growth of edge data centers driven by 5G deployments, the adoption of innovative IT infrastructure, and the expansion of the APAC data center market are indicative of the region's dynamic and evolving data center landscape. As businesses and industries embrace digital transformation, the demand for robust and efficient data center infrastructure is set to continue its upward trajectory in the APAC region.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|139
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$70.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$96.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Broadcom
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur
- Intel
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Micron Technology
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- QNAP
- Quantum
- Seagate Technology
- Super Micro Computer
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- Wiwynn
Key Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- CSF Group
- DSCO Group
- Gammon Construction
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- NTT Facilities
- PM Group
- Studio One Design
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
- AWP Architects
- BYME Engineering
- Chung Hing Engineers Group
- Corgan
- CTCI
- DPR Construction
- Faithful+Gould
- Fortis Construction
- Hutchinson Builders
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- Linesight
- LSK Engineering
- M+W Group
- Nakano Corporation
- Obayashi Corporation
- Powerware Systems (PWS)
- Sato Kogyo
- Sterling and Wilson
- Red Engineering
- Rider Levett Bucknall
- Turner & Townsend
Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- EAE
- Fuji Electric
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER Power
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Narada
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls-Royce
- Shenzhen Envicool Technology
- Siemens
- Socomec
- Trane
Prominent Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Keppel Data Centres
- NTT Global Data Centers
- NEXTDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- Bridge Data Centres
- Big Data Exchange (BDx)
- CDC Data Centres
- Chayora
- Chindata Group
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Digital Edge DC
- Facebook (Meta)
- Huawei Technologies
- Iron Mountain
- LG Uplus
- Microsoft
- Nxtra by Airtel
- OneAsia Network
- Open DC
- Pi Datacenters
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Regal Orion
- SpaceDC
- SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)
- Sify Technologies
- Tenglong Holding Group
- Viettel IDC
- VNET
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Entrants
- AdaniConneX
- Data Center First
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Evolution Data Centres
- Hickory
- MettaDC
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Pure Data Centres Group
- Vantage Data Centers
- YCO Cloud
- YTL Data Center
- Yondr
Segmentation by Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM
Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
