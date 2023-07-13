Asia-Pacific Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028: Market is Witnessing a Surge in the Growth of Edge Data Centers, Fueled by the Rising Deployments of 5G Technology

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC data center market will witness investments of USD 96.85 billion by 2028.

The APAC data center market has the presence of IT infrastructure vendors such as Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Juniper Networks, and others. Vendors are continuously innovating their offerings to meet up with the industry demand.

The APAC region is experiencing a surge in the growth of edge data centers, fueled by the rising deployments of 5G technology. Countries such as China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and others have widely adopted 5G, leading to increased demand for data centers with high-computing power and enhanced connectivity standards. This has resulted in the deployment of 5G across multiple locations and industries, revolutionizing the way data is processed and transmitted.

One noteworthy example of 5G adoption is the allocation of China's first private 5G spectrum to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in November 2022. This highlights the significance of 5G technology in various sectors and the growing importance of edge data centers to support its implementation.

In addition to the rising 5G deployments, the APAC region is experiencing a growing adoption of innovative IT infrastructure, driving the demand for advanced technologies in the IT infrastructure market. Industry trends include the adoption of NVMe storage, increased usage of 200/400 GbE ports, the implementation of ARM-based architecture, server virtualization, and the adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. These innovations in IT infrastructure are reshaping the data center landscape and enabling organizations to meet the evolving demands of the digital age.

The APAC data center market, comprising countries such as China, Australia, India, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and New Zealand, is witnessing significant growth. These countries are contributing majorly to the expansion of the global data center market, with a focus on data center activities and infrastructure development.

While Southeast Asia faced a setback in data center construction due to a moratorium, the lifting of this restriction in 2022 has paved the way for a resurgence in the industry. Over the next 2-3 years, the data center market in Southeast Asia, particularly in Singapore, is expected to regain momentum and flourish.

Insights from the market indicate that servers play a crucial role in data center operations, with various types and configurations available, including rack, blade, and tower servers. Prominent vendors such as Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApp offer rack and blade servers, which are widely adopted across the industry.

Moreover, there are emerging opportunities for vendors providing lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries used in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. Additionally, operators can explore the adoption of new-age generator sets that run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas, and other eco-friendly alternatives.

Furthermore, the APAC data center market is witnessing the adoption of water- and air-based cooling solutions. In Southeast Asia, water-based cooling solutions are in high demand due to the tropical climate, offering efficient and sustainable cooling methods for data centers.

The rapid growth of edge data centers driven by 5G deployments, the adoption of innovative IT infrastructure, and the expansion of the APAC data center market are indicative of the region's dynamic and evolving data center landscape. As businesses and industries embrace digital transformation, the demand for robust and efficient data center infrastructure is set to continue its upward trajectory in the APAC region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $70.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $96.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Other Southeast Asian Countries

