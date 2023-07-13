Advancement in Technology and Growing Investments Drive Global Meat Market Growth, Projected to Reach USD 522.63 bn by 2027

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Meat Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts substantial growth in the market, with a projected increase of USD 522.63 bn during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7%.

The report provides a holistic analysis of the Meat Market, encompassing market size and forecast, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis. With coverage of approximately 25 vendors, it offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Key Highlights

Advancement in technology

Growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities

Expansion in the retail landscape

The Meat Market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Poultry

Pork

Beef

Others

By Type:

Processed

Fresh

By Geographical Landscape:

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Additionally, the report identifies the rising demand for grass-fed and organic meat as a key driver for the market's growth in the coming years. The growing prominence of private label brands and the increase in strategic alliances are also expected to contribute to significant market demand.

The report provides a detailed picture of the Meat Market through a comprehensive analysis of key parameters and data synthesis from multiple sources.

The report on the Meat Market covers the following areas:

Meat market sizing

Meat market forecast

Meat market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned

BRF S.A

Cargill Inc.

Clemens Food Group

Conagra Brands Inc.

Danish Crown AS

Fieldale Farms Corp.

Hormel Foods Corp.

House of Raeford Farms Inc.

Itoham Foods Inc.

JBS SA

Johnsonville LLC

KOCH FOODS INC.

NH Foods Ltd.

Perdue Farms Inc.

Sysco Corp.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Vion Holding NV

Wayne Farms LLC

WH Group Ltd.

Marfrig Global Foods SA

