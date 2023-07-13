Global Lead Oxide Market to Witness Significant Growth by 2027, Driven by Booming Renewable Energy Industry

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lead Oxide Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects substantial growth in the market, with a forecasted increase of 1022.97 th tons during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.81%.

The report offers a holistic analysis of the Lead Oxide Market, encompassing market size and forecast, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis. With coverage of approximately 25 vendors, it presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and the overall market environment.

Key Highlights from the Lead Oxide Market Report:

Increasing demand from developing countries

Booming automobile industry

Rising demand for lead-acid batteries

The Lead Oxide Market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Lead II oxide

Lead II, IV oxide

Lead IV oxide

By Application:

Lead-acid battery

Glass manufacturing

Paints

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

Additionally, the report identifies the booming renewable energy industry as a prime driver for the market's growth in the coming years. The growing preference for circular economy practices and the increased use of lead glass in healthcare facilities are also expected to contribute to significant market demand.

The report provides in-depth coverage of the Lead Oxide Market, including:

Lead oxide market sizing

Lead oxide market forecast

Lead oxide market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

ALB Materials Inc.

Aldon Corp.

Amtek Batteries

Colorobbia Holding S.p.A

Durox Chemical Products

Dynakrom

Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

Gravita India Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Hammond Group Inc.

Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Noah Chemicals

Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP

Penox Group GmbH

Pilot Industries Ltd.

Reade International Corp.

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waldies Co. Ltd.

Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

