Europe Events & Exhibitions Market Insights Report 2023: A $15+ Billion Industry by 2028 - Insights into Strategies, Market Presence, and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Events & Exhibitions Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe events & exhibitions market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, with an estimated value of $15.67 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period.

The comprehensive report provides in-depth insights into the Europe events & exhibitions market, including market size, forecast data, segmentations, and industry trends. It offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, covering both demand and supply aspects, as well as the key growth drivers, challenges, and emerging trends shaping the market landscape.

Exhibitions and events have gained immense popularity in Europe, serving as effective platforms for businesses to connect with customers and drive sales. With the growth of the tourism sector and the post-pandemic business expansion, companies are actively participating in trade fairs, exhibitions, and events to expand their reach and enhance their brand visibility.

The events & exhibitions market in Europe experienced rapid growth post the COVID-19 pandemic, with various events such as music concerts, sports events, and festivals contributing to its expansion. These events serve as powerful marketing channels, facilitating face-to-face interactions between exhibitors and visitors, fostering business growth, and facilitating trade negotiations and knowledge exchange.

Leading companies and prominent players operating in the Europe events & exhibitions market are profiled and analyzed in the report, providing valuable insights into their strategies, market presence, and competitive landscape.

REORT HIGHLIGHTS

There is growth in the market due to increased demand for entertainment events post pandemic, high disposable income, adoption of Big data analytics, development of digital technology, increased number of venues, availability of large size spaces, focus on insurance & security, and business expansion & marketing activities in Europe.

The demand for person-to-person meetings is rising with the growth of the overall meeting industry in Europe.

Many events and exhibitions were cancelled or postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is growth in the tourism sector, which causes a continuous rise in visitors to events and exhibitions.

Informa LLP, RELX Group plc, GL Events, Messe Frankfurt, and Messe Munchen are the leading players with strong market penetration. FIERA MILANO, Koelnmesse, MCH Group, comexposium, APEX, Messe Dusseldorf GmbH, Beijing Eagle International Exhibition Co., Ltd., Clarion Events Ltd., and others are the other prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

Many local and global players offer custom 3D stands, lighting walls, and selfie stands, which helps gain customers for sponsors and exhibitors and increases organizers' revenue.

The demand for new technology and advanced equipment to increase production and operations in various industries is rising in Europe. Thus, many large companies from various industries participate in events & exhibitions and collaborate with companies offering such technologies and products to sustain the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 77 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Europe

VENDORS LIST



Key Vendors

Informa LLP

RELX Group plc

GL events

Messe Frankfurt

Messe Munchen

Messe Dusseldorf GmbH

FIERAMILANO

Koelnmesse

MCH Group AG

Comexposium

Other Prominent Vendors

Apex Event Management and Exhibition Stands

SeproEvents

Beijing Eagle International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Clarion Events Ltd

Cvent Inc.

Deutsche Messe

Es.Cultura Eventos

Hyve Group

NurnbergMesse

Messe Berlin

Tarsus Group

Target Motivation

MEX EVENTS

PRELUDE EVENTS

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS



SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Exhibition Market Insights (2022-2028)

B2B

Mixed

B2C

Revenue Stream Market Insights (2022-2028)

Exhibitor Fees

Services

Sponsorship Fees

Entrance Fees

Industry Market Insights (2022-2028)

Consumer Good & Retail Sector

Hospitality

AFF & Energy

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Sector

Entertainment

Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the Europe Events & Exhibitions Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/804n9q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment