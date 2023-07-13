India UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2022 & 2023-2030

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India UPS Market By Type (Online, Offline, Line Interactive), By Rating (Less than 5kVA, 5.1 kVA - 50 kVA, 50.1 kVA - 200 kVA, Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Government, Industrial), By Sector, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India UPS Market was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2022 and is expected to project robust growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 8.20% through 2030 owing to favorable government initiatives and growing demand for power backup solutions, etc.



Both branded and unbranded local manufacturers compete for shelf space and the best pricing in the UPS market. As a result, aggressive tactics, including alliances, mergers, purchases, and collaborations, are widespread. Increasing demand-led strategies have kept the momentum of improvising on technologies so that customers can be offered better deals.

As a result, the industry is focusing on more research and development to launch more advanced products. One of the cutting-edge technologies is the online UPS, which is the most often used piece of hardware for protecting any crucial electrical and electronic gear or data from power shortages and fluctuations.

A double-conversion UPS automatically changes to battery mode if the main supply or fluctuations exceed a particular threshold.



Green UPS Systems



Over the past few years, energy costs have increased significantly, and customers have therefore grown more environmentally sensitive. These reasons have led to the development of energy-efficient green UPS technology by several companies.

The power consumption of UPS systems decreased by up to 75% when comparing green UPS solutions to regular UPS designs. As a result, one of the important factors that purchasers consider while evaluating UPS systems is the design's energy efficiency. Additionally, green UPS systems' improved monitoring and thermal design technologies reduce heat production.

Consequently, an increase in the usage of green UPS devices in a range of applications, including IT networks and telecommunications, is anticipated that demand for green UPS will increase considerably over the projected period.



Transformer-less UPS Systems



In transformer-free UPS systems, the large, expensive, and loud transformer component is replaced by an Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) to handle high voltages. The initial investment and continuing operational expenses are reduced by its smaller and lighter size, which makes it easier to install and transport. The transformer-less UPS has several significant benefits, including being more compact and lightweight, operating more effectively (especially at lower loads), producing less heat and noise, being inexpensive, simple to install, and being user-friendly.



Need For High-Quality, Efficient UPS for Continuous Power Supply



Due to the need for a high-quality and effective system that delivers a constant power supply, the market for UPS solutions is expected to increase considerably over the course of the forecast period. It is, therefore, more crucial than ever to realize that a steady power supply is required during peak usage.

Hence, in India, due to the increasing population, the demand for continuous power supply increases, which positively impacts the need for high-quality UPS systems. The major manufacturing facilities such as retail, healthcare, telecom, and other commercial and residential sector end-users are recognizing the value and need for the power protection and efficient power storage capabilities offered by the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

Moreover, the need to protect connected devices from frequent power fluctuations is anticipated to be one of the driving factors for the growth of this market. The intelligent use of these devices against power surges, voltage drops, and frequency distortions, along with the emergency need for power, helps optimize the damage that occurs due to downtime.



Need for Emergency Power in Remote Areas:



A steady and continuous power supply is vital for numerous economic activities in developing regions such as India. The power supply must be ensured in remote areas, including in cases of storms, grid problems, and power failures across different sectors. For instance, the emergency medical care facilities in distant locations, particularly those where hospitals are not easily accessible, and power is not connected to the grid, require electricity to run the medical appliances (or equipment).

Such locations require cost-effective solutions and remote power consumption. Hence, to overcome this issue, medical facilities depend on power backup solutions which would increase demand for UPS systems.



Advancement in Self-Diagnostic Features:



With the advancement of technology, companies have increased their investment in delivering highly reliable UPS systems with self-diagnostic capabilities. Commercial sectors such as retail, data centers, industries, and others constantly need self-diagnostic UPS systems that prevent hardware from being damaged during power outages.

Self-diagnostic UPS ensures adequate power supply for the appliances (or equipment) during downtime and helps them to remain functional even with an optimum range of input voltage. The self-diagnostic UPS features include different capabilities like battery management solutions, remote UPS monitoring solutions, and software and communication solutions.



For instance, remote UPS monitoring applications continuously monitor the performance of UPS systems and generate warning signs about upcoming events, such as deteriorating performance, overheating of the battery, and real-time notifications. These features provide proactive solutions for technical personnel to make urgent repairs before any serious outages occur.



Restraint: High Technological Complexities



High technological complexities and lack of standards associated with UPS products have prompted domestic manufacturers to enter the market and offer low-quality products at low prices, which are either faulty or work for a short period.

Due to it, the market for authorized manufacturers is being affected negatively. In recent years, energy storage, modularity, and scalability have been the major technological advancements in UPS systems. Every end-use industry has its own unique requirements. Hence, it becomes difficult for the manufacturers to fulfill such demands.

Furthermore, overheating can occur when dust blocks the air filters. The main technological complexity associated with UPS systems is battery replacement, which increases the maintenance cost of the product.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India UPS Market.

