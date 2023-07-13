Chillers Market Projected to Reach USD 5.72 billion, at a 3.50% CAGR by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Chillers Market Information By Type, Capacity, End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, The chillers market will be soaring from USD 4.34 billion in 2023 to USD 5.72 billion by 2032, seeing growth at a rate of 3.50% during the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2032).

Chillers Market Overview

In order to remove heat, a chiller circulates a heat-absorbing refrigerant through a number of heat-releasing processes. Compressor, condenser, expansion valve, and evaporator make up a chiller's core parts. To remove heat from a procedure, activity, or place, they cooperate to circulate a refrigerant.

Each type of chiller has a unique method for removing heat, and there are many different chiller types. Both air and water are used to cool chillers in all cases. In contrast to a chiller system that circulates water through a cooling tower, an air-cooled chiller uses fans to cool itself.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms in the chillers market include

Carrier Global Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

LG Electronics

Johnson Controls International Plc

Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai

Midea Group Co. Ltd

Thermax Ltd

Trane Technologies Plc.

In addition to the two chilling methods, chillers can also be classified according to the type of compressor they use. All chillers contain compressors, and their primary job is to compress the refrigerant before it enters the condenser, raising its temperature and pressure. The compressor can perform its task in a number of different ways.



While there are many different types of chillers, the bulk of them all work on the same concept to remove heat. The coolant, also known as the refrigerant, is a crucial component of the process because it retains heat better than water or air and helps to keep temperatures steady.

May 2023

To provide electricity-powered heating and cooling for commercial buildings and industrial processes, Daikin Applied Americas today announced the introduction of the Trailblazer HP, an air-cooled scroll chiller that leverages heat pump technology.

The Trailblazer HP is an air-to-water heat pump chiller that offers a reversing function that enables the chiller to flip between cooling and heating modes depending on the temperature requirements of the space or process being conditioned.

Chillers Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 5.72 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 3.50% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Capacity, End-use Industry, and Region Key Market Opportunities Growing need for environment-friendly and sustainable products Key Market Dynamics Growing investments New Product launches Rising application across various industries



Chillers Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The need for the development of residential structures and commercial projects has expanded globally due to increasing industrialization and urbanization. For instance, India would need to invest $840 billion, or $55 billion annually, in urban infrastructure over a 15-year period to adequately meet the needs of its rapidly expanding urban population, which the World Bank estimates will reach 600 million by 2036, or 40% of the nation's population.

Additionally, manufacturing is expanding, which is good news for emerging economies. For instance, Vietnam will finish building over 400 industrial parks nationwide in November 2022. Chillers play a significant role in a variety of industrial processes because they offer dependable and effective cooling solutions that support maintaining ideal temperatures and avoiding equipment failure.

In conjunction with an increase in the number of elderly people, the pharmaceutical production industry is also expanding significantly. For instance, in December 2022, Cadila Pharmaceuticals announced plans to invest $12 million in the construction of a pharmaceutical formulation facility in Odisha, India. As a result, as factories are a vital component of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, it is projected that the growth of the chillers market would be accelerated by the rising number of factories around the world.

Opportunities

In recent years, the market for food processing has experienced rapid expansion. The frozen food items include soups, ready-to-eat meals, seafood, meat & poultry, frozen fruits & vegetables, and more. Chillers are used in the slaughter, evisceration, and chilling stages in the processing of meat and poultry to maintain a low temperature. This promotes food safety by stopping the growth of microorganisms.



Market Restraints:

Chillers have a significant initial cost because of the numerous components they contain. The price of raw materials like steel, copper, and aluminum can make up a sizeable amount of the overall cost of producing chillers, and price changes can have an impact on the producers' capacity to make a profit. As a result, the market's expansion is constrained by factors like high beginning costs and variable raw material prices.

Chillers Market COVID 19 Analysis

Given the rise in demand from a number of vertical industries, including food and beverage, petrochemical, rubber, plastic, and medical, among others, which fuels the expansion of the market, the business outlook for the chillers industry has been positive post-COVID-19. The expansion of the worldwide chiller market is projected to be fueled by the expansion of the aviation sector and the rising development of new commercial structures.

More chillers are needed for temperature control as government spending on construction activities rises. This is then expected to support the expansion of the chiller market. For instance, 5.8% of Spain's GDP in December 2018 came from the construction sector.

Additionally, an increase in greenhouse gas emissions has a global warming impact. For instance, from 1990 to 2015, the overall impact of global warming increased by 37%. The factors that are anticipated to propel the expansion of the worldwide chiller market are rising urbanization and rising people's disposable income.

Chillers Market Segmentation

By Type

The segmentation of the chillers market by type comprises scroll, screw, centrifugal, reciprocating, and absorption. In 2022, the scroll market segment was the dominant one. The affordability, low maintenance needs, and great performance of a product all contribute to its appeal.

By Capacity

Based on capacity, the market for chillers is segmented into the following segments: >17.5 kW, 17.6-50 kW, 51-100 kW, 101-200 kW, 201-350 kW, 351-500 kW, 701-900 kW, 901-1200 KW, 1201-1500 kW, 1501-2000 kW, 2001-25000 kW, and >2501 kW. Due to its widespread application in industries, the 701-900 kW category dominated the market in 2022.

By End-Use Industry

Plastics, food & beverage, medical & pharmaceuticals, chemicals & petrochemicals, rubber, printing, laser cutting, alternative energy, and others are included in the Chillers Market segmentation, depending on the end-use industry. Market dominance is held by the food and beverage industry.



Chillers Market Regional Insights

As a result of the steady economic expansion and urbanization, as well as the rise in the number of hospitals, offices, big-box stores, and theatres, the North American chillers market surpassed other regions in 2022. Governments support the development of smart cities and the growth of airport infrastructure. As a result, the region's need for chillers in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is being driven by rising tourism, smart city initiatives, and construction activities.

