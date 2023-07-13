Innovations in Automotive Product Development, 2023 Research Study - How AI-generative Design Enables Designers and Engineers to Produce Optimized Components while Reducing Multiple Design Iterations

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Insights into Innovation in Automotive Product Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis covers the impact, timeline, and major outcomes achieved through the implementation of digital drivers in automotive product development. This analysis investigates how AI-generative design enables designers and engineers to produce optimized automobile components while reducing multiple design iterations.

A surge in technical developments is fueling change in the automotive sector. This growth opportunity analytics investigates cutting-edge technologies revolutionizing the industry.

Digital drivers, such as AI-generative design, quantum simulation, mixed reality, digital twins, virtual prototyping, smart factories, virtual workspaces, and machine vision systems are speeding up automotive product development, reducing time and costs, and promoting sustainability.

The impact of quantum simulation is analyzed, showcasing its ability to simulate and optimize critical aspects, such as chemical reactions, material properties, and aerodynamics, ultimately leading to the development of more efficient engines, batteries, and lightweight materials.

It explores mixed reality's disruptive potential, demonstrating how augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) enable quick design iteration and worldwide collaboration, and deep dives into the influence of smart factories and virtual workspaces on automotive production, highlighting how these developments improve efficiency, productivity, and collaboration.

In conclusion, it offers a profound understanding of the transformative innovations taking place in the automotive industry. By harnessing the power of digital drivers, automotive OEMs have been able to revolutionize their product development processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Innovation in Automotive Product Development

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Environment

Select OEM's Product Development Innovation Activities

Technology Application Timeline

Sustainable Product Development Areas

Technology Landscape Analysis Across Automotive Product Development Phases

Select Examples of Generative Design

Automotive OEMs Exploring Quantum Simulation

Mixed Reality Tools and their Application Areas in Automotive

Virtual Prototyping Software Provider Capabilities

Machine Vision Systems: OEM Initiatives

4. Automotive Product Development Overview

Innovation in Automotive Product Development: An Overview

Product Development Areas and Key Digital Technologies

Transformation in Product Development: Present to Future

Existing Challenges in Automotive Product Development

Addressing Challenges in Product Development

Product Development Innovation Activities of Select OEMs

5. Innovation in the Automotive Design Phase

Innovation In Automotive Design

AI-enabled Generative Design

Ten Application Areas of AI-generative Design in Automotive Industry

Examples of Generative Design

AI-generative Design: Select Software Providers

General Motors & Autodesk AI-generative Design Partnership

Quantum Simulation

Automotive OEMs Exploring Quantum Simulation

ModeFRONTIER: ESTECO Engineering

Methods to Receive Customer Input for Vehicle Design

Biomimicry-based Automotive Design

Mixed Reality for Virtual Product Design

Mixed Reality Tools and their Application Areas in Automotive

BMW Case Study of Mixed Reality for Product Design

Hyundai in Metaverse Applications

Digital Twins (DT) in Product Development

Select Partnerships in Digital Twins Related to Product Development

Innovation in Product Design: Key Takeaways

6. Innovation in Automotive Prototyping Phase

Innovation in Prototyping

Virtual Prototyping in Automotive Design

Trends in Virtual Prototyping in Automotive Design

Virtual Prototyping Software Provider Capabilities

3D Printing for Vehicle Prototype

Select OEMs Leveraging 3D Printing for Prototype Development

Innovation in Prototyping: Key Takeaways

7. Innovation in Manufacturing Phase

Innovation in Manufacturing Segmentation

Machine Vision Systems

Machine Vision Systems: OEM Initiatives

Virtual Workspaces

Virtual Workspaces: OEM Initiatives

Virtual Workspaces Case Study: Ford

Growth of Smart Factories

Lights-out Manufacturing

Innovation In Manufacturing: Key Takeaways

8. Analysis of Product Development Innovation

Automotive Product Development Categorization

Technology Application Timeline

Sustainable Product Development Areas

Technology Landscape Analysis Across Automotive Product Development Phases

Future Scenario Analysis of the Effect of Innovation on the Automotive Value Chain

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Higher Customer Participation

Growth Opportunity 2: Accelerated New Product Development

Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual Tools for Prototype Development

