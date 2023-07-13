Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2023: Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Appliances: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Home Appliances estimated at US$41.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Smart Washing Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$37.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Air Purifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The Smart Home Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured) -

AB Electrolux

BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Haier Group Corporation

Hisense International Co., Ltd.

Irobot Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group

Miele

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $41.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $124.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of Pandemic on the Smart Home Appliances Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Elevates Role-Play of Smart Air Purifiers

Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Sector Tones Down Near-term Growth Prospects

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Smart Home Appliances - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Smart Home Appliances

Technologies Used

Advantages of Smart Home Appliances

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Product Type

World Smart Home Appliances Market by Product Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Washing Machines, Smart Air Purifiers, Smart TVs, Smart Refrigerators, and Other Product Types

Analysis by Distribution Channel

World Smart Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channels (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online

Regional Analysis

World Smart Home Appliances Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)

World Smart Home Appliances Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Players in the Smart Air Purifiers Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws Abundant Opportunities

Adoption Rate (in %) for Smart Homes by Select Country: 2020

Adoption Rate (in %) for Global Smart Homes: 2017-2025

Return to Economic Normalcy Reignites Growth in Smart Homes to Push Opportunities for Smart Home Appliances

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Appliances: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

IoT at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment Epitomized by Smart Cities, a Driver for Smart Homes

Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2019

Role of Internet & Enabling Technologies Critical for Driving Robust Growth into E-commerce Sector

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web

World Internet Adoption: Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region for February 2021

Internet Adoption Rate (in %) in Select Countries for 2020

Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as High Growth Devices to Operate Smart Devices

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Improving Standards of Living

Smart Air Purifiers: The Fastest Growing Segment of Appliances

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2021

Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide

Air Purifiers are Getting Smarter, Smaller, and More Innovative

Advent of Novel Software Propels Demand for Smart Home Appliances

Challenges

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Smart Home Appliances

Challenges and Issues Associated with Smart Home Appliances

Shorter Lifespan of Smart Home Appliances to Impact Consumer Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzvo5u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment