Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2023: Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

The global market for Smart Home Appliances estimated at US$41.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Smart Washing Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$37.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Air Purifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Smart Home Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of Pandemic on the Smart Home Appliances Market
- COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Elevates Role-Play of Smart Air Purifiers
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Sector Tones Down Near-term Growth Prospects
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Smart Home Appliances - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Smart Home Appliances
- Technologies Used
- Advantages of Smart Home Appliances
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Product Type
- World Smart Home Appliances Market by Product Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Washing Machines, Smart Air Purifiers, Smart TVs, Smart Refrigerators, and Other Product Types
- Analysis by Distribution Channel
- World Smart Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channels (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online
- Regional Analysis
- World Smart Home Appliances Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)
- World Smart Home Appliances Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Players in the Smart Air Purifiers Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations & Advancements
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws Abundant Opportunities
- Adoption Rate (in %) for Smart Homes by Select Country: 2020
- Adoption Rate (in %) for Global Smart Homes: 2017-2025
- Return to Economic Normalcy Reignites Growth in Smart Homes to Push Opportunities for Smart Home Appliances
- Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam
- Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Appliances: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- IoT at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment Epitomized by Smart Cities, a Driver for Smart Homes
- Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
- Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2019
- Role of Internet & Enabling Technologies Critical for Driving Robust Growth into E-commerce Sector
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web
- World Internet Adoption: Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region for February 2021
- Internet Adoption Rate (in %) in Select Countries for 2020
- Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as High Growth Devices to Operate Smart Devices
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021
- Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Improving Standards of Living
- Smart Air Purifiers: The Fastest Growing Segment of Appliances
- Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
- Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers
- Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke
- Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2021
- Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide
- Air Purifiers are Getting Smarter, Smaller, and More Innovative
- Advent of Novel Software Propels Demand for Smart Home Appliances
- Challenges
- Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Smart Home Appliances
- Challenges and Issues Associated with Smart Home Appliances
- Shorter Lifespan of Smart Home Appliances to Impact Consumer Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
