Agorapulse and PlayPlay Reveal Global Social Media and Video Marketing Trends for 2023

Paris, France, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agorapulse, an award-winning leader in social media management, and PlayPlay, a leading video creation platform, have released “Video & Social Media 2023: Global Performance Data and Best Practices.” This in-depth report features performance data and best practices for social media marketing.

Leveraging data from Agorapulse's social media management platform, we analyzed 5,000 posts to provide insights from industry leaders. The report also offers tips from PlayPlay regarding how brands can maximize their ROI from social media and video marketing. Marketers can dig into the report to learn about eight key video trends to help them succeed this year. Social media teams can also discover the six must-have video types every brand should have in their social media strategy.

“Videos are the most engaging content type on all major platforms," said Emeric Ernoult, CEO of Agorapulse. "We've seen an exponential increase in their use over the past year. But despite the importance of video boosting engagement, the report shows that brands continue to underuse this powerful medium. They're missing out on a huge opportunity for social media ROI!”

To discover more insights, download the Video & Social Media 2023: Global Performance Data and Best Practices report.

ABOUT AGORAPULSE

Agorapulse is the world's most trusted social media management solution, used daily by over 31,000 social media managers. Agorapulse provides valuable insights that allow marketers to measure the real impact of their campaigns and prove social media ROI.

With its powerful features, businesses can listen to what customers are saying, engage in meaningful conversations, and track results over time. As a global leader in social media management, Agorapulse sets the gold standard for businesses looking to strategically grow their brands and customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.agorapulse.com.

ABOUT PLAYPLAY

PlayPlay is a video creation platform dedicated to helping marketing and communications teams turn their messages into engaging videos.

Thanks to PlayPlay and its intuitive solution, anyone can create powerful, branded videos in just a few minutes, no technical skills required. Over 2,500 brands worldwide already use PlayPlay for social media, corporate communications, employee interviews, and more. To learn more, visit www.playplay.com.

