Silicon Carbide Global Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030: Growing Focus on Power Electronics Drives Uptake of SiC

The global market for Silicon Carbide estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Black SiC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Green Sic segment is readjusted to a revised 22.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $167.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR



The Silicon Carbide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$167.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 482 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Silicon Carbide - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact on Silicon Carbide Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Silicon Carbide: A Prelude

Silicon Carbide Emerges as Go-To Solution for Demanding Industrial Applications

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Production and Consumption

Recent Industry Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Power Electronics Drives Uptake of SiC

Rising Demand for Wide-Bandgap Materials Bodes Well

Automotive Industry: A Major Market for SiC

Incessant Drift Towards E-Mobility Drives Uptake

SiC MOSFETs Gaining Traction in Automotive Sector

Select Automotive Models & Platforms with SiC MOSFET Inverter Technology

EVs and Opportunities: Past, Present and Future

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto Industry in 2021 & 2022. EVs to Also Feel the Pain

Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Growth in 5G Adoption and Prospects Ahead

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

SiC Low Costs Drive Application as Abrasives

Knoop Hardness of Tooling Materials such as Diamond, Cubic Boron Nitride, Vanadium Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Tungsten Carbide, Hard Steel HRC 65 and Soft Steel HRB 85 - (in x 103)

SiC to Experience Improved Demand as Material Engineering Gains Traction in Aerospace

Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787

Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery, Brightening the Outlook for Aerospace Materials

Aerospace Industry Recovery to Strengthen by 2022

Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic Estimates and Forecasts in Billion for the Period 2015-2025

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Steel: An Important End-Use Market for SiC

Recovery in Steel Demand Sends Good Vibes for Silicon Carbide Market

Global Steel Demand (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Product Shape

Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes: 2010-2020

Global Steel Consumption in Million Tonnes: 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

SiC as a Refractory Material

Rising Interest in Graphene Drives Prospects

SiC Gains as Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix

Robust Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Solar Lighting Systems: Global Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Growing Investments in Microgrid Systems Drive SiC Components

Global MicroGrids Market in US$ Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

SiC Seeks Role in Military & Defense Applications

R&D Developments to Widen Market Prospects

Nanoscale SiC Powder in Demand

Silicon Carbide Offers Promise to Avoid False Negatives in COVID-19 Tests

