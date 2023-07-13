European Podcast Market Trends and Growth Opportunities 2023-2027: Growing Adoption of Wearable Technology and Bundled Services to Drive Significant Demand

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Podcast Market in Europe 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the thriving European podcast market with this comprehensive market research report. Over the forecast period of 2022-2027, the market is projected to grow by USD 1.12 billion, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 27.5%. Gain valuable insights into market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis featuring around 25 prominent players.

This up-to-date analysis covers the current market scenario, latest trends, and drivers, providing a holistic understanding of the podcast market in Europe. Key factors driving market growth include the increasing penetration of smartphones, easy internet access, growing subscription services, and a surge in mobile advertisement spending.

Segmentation

Type: Interviews, Conversational, Solo, Panels, Repurposed content

Genre: News and politics, Society and culture, Comedy, Sports, Others

Key Highlights

Advent of Smart Speakers: The emergence of smart speakers is identified as a prime driver for podcast market growth. Harness this trend to seize future opportunities.

Wearable Technology and Bundled Services: Growing adoption of wearable technology and bundled services is expected to drive significant demand in the podcast market.

Report Coverage

Podcast market sizing

Podcast market forecast

Podcast market industry analysis

Vendor Analysis

The vendor analysis equips you with valuable insights to enhance your market position. The report offers a detailed analysis of leading podcast market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Audioboom Group plc

Block Inc.

British Broadcasting Corp.

CBS Interactive Inc.

Deezer SA

Funkwhale

Guardian News and Media Ltd.

hearthis.at

iHeartMedia Inc.

Jamendo SA

Jango

Maple Media LLC

Mixcloud Ltd.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Sorted Ventures Ltd.

SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG

Spotify Technology SA

Leverage this information to strategize and capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities.



