Global Immunoassay Market Size Will Surpass 47993.78 Million by 2030 at 6.3% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Immunoassay Market is poised to reach a value of USD 47993.78 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3% during this forecasted study period of 2023-2030.

The immunoassay market is crucial due to a surge in chronic diseases and infectious diseases. The market is expected to increase with the increased demand for accurate and reliable diagnosis worldwide. This market trend provides lucrative opportunities for businesses to enter the immunoassay market and expand their product lines. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies. The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand of diagnostic tests and tools, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

Vantage Market Research forecasts that the increasing burden of chronic diseases and infectious diseases worldwide are driving the immunoassay market. Advancements in diagnostic technologies like multiplex assays, rising investment in R&D, and increasing demand for point-of-care testing are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness of infectious diseases and a growing population of geriatrics is expected to fuel the global immunoassay market.

Based on technology, the chemiluminescent immunoassay segment is projected to log significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for diagnostic procedures and testing is a significant factor that is currently driving the growth of this segment.

North America dominates the global immunoassay market, and this trend is expected to be seen all throughout the forecast period. Factors like the presence of prominent market players in the region and increasing investment in R&D are expected to drive the market's growth in this region.

Market Dynamics

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies to Promote Market Growth

The increasing need for reliable and accurate diagnoses is currently driving the growth of the immunoassay market. The increasing availability of advanced diagnostic technologies like multiplex assays and point-of-care testing is promoting market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on developing more advanced diagnostic technologies that provide even more accurate and reliable results.

Rising Investment in R&D to Boost the Immunoassay Market

The market for immunoassay technology is expanding due to increasing investments in R&D. Manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D to develop more advanced products that cater to customer demands. Many new market entrants are launching their products and entering this market by utilizing these R&D investments.

Top Players in the Global Immunoassay Market

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

bioMerieux SA

6.Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

Becton, Dickinson and Company

PerkinElmer

Top Trends in the Global Immunoassay Market

One of the trends in the global immunoassay market is the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing. Immunoassay diagnostic testing is used to diagnose various infectious diseases and other conditions like cancer. The trend for point-of-care testing is especially popular in regions with inadequate laboratory infrastructure.

Another trend in the immunoassay market is the increasing usage of multiplex assays. These are diagnostic tools used to simultaneously analyze several analytes in a single assay. Multiplex assays are commonly used in research and clinical diagnostic settings and have led to a marked improvement in diagnostic accuracy.

Top Report Findings

Based on product, reagents and kits dominate the global immunoassay market, accounting for the majority of revenue. Increased usage to detect infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders is expected to drive its large market share.

Based on technology type, the chemiluminescent immunoassay segment dominated the global immunoassay market, and it is expected to continue to show its strong presence during the forecast study period. The growth of this segment is majorly due to the high sensitivity and specificity of chemiluminescent assays.

Based on applications, clinical diagnostics dominated the global immunoassay market, and continued demand from the healthcare sector is expected to further strengthen its position.



Top 10 Players Control Majority Revenue of the Immunoassay Market

The report found that primary players in the immunoassay market are Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and bioMérieux SA. These market players are expected to continue to dominate the market due to continued investments in innovation and expansion. According to Vantage Market Research, these companies generate over 60% of the global immunoassay market revenue.

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive Growth

The global immunoassay market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing incidence of communicable diseases. Immunoassays are highly sensitive and specific diagnostic tests used to detect and measure specific proteins, antibodies, and other substances in various biological fluids.

Based on application, the global immunoassay market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, endocrinology, cardiology, autoimmune disorders, and others. Among these, the infectious diseases segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate ever during this forecast period. The rising incidence of contagious diseases such as COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis, among others, is expected to drive the demand for immunoassay tests.

In addition, the increasing demand for point-of-care testing and the development of advanced immunoassay techniques are predicted to aid the growth of the immunoassay market further. The market is also segmented based on technology, type, and end-user.

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is the most widely used technology in the immunoassay market. The ELISA segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share, owing to its high sensitivity and specificity. On the basis of type, this market can further be segmented into sandwich, competitive, and other immunoassays.

The global immunoassay market has proved to be highly competitive, with major players such as Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others, operating in the market.

Overall, the growth of the global immunoassay market is about to be driven by the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, rising demand for point-of-care testing, and the development of advanced immunoassay techniques.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on Immunoassay Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Immunoassay Market Segmentation

By Product Reagents and Kits Analyzers Software Services

By Technology Chemiluminescent Immunoassay Radioimmunoassay Enzyme-Linked Immunoassay Fluorescence Immunoassay Others

By Application Clinical Diagnostics Research Applications Others

By Specimen Blood Saliva Urine Other Specimens

By End-User Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Research and Academic Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 29438.72 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 47993.78 Million CAGR 6.3% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/immunoassay-market-1360/customization-request

