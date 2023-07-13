Global Writing Instruments Market Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach $9,424.32 Million by 2027, Driven by Emerging Online Sales and Customization Trends

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Writing Instruments Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts substantial growth in the market, with a projected increase of $9,424.32 million during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The report provides a holistic analysis of the Writing Instruments Market, encompassing market size and forecast, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis. With coverage of approximately 25 vendors, it offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Key Highlights

Emerging online sales of writing instruments

Rising popularity of multi-utility writing instruments

Increase in customization and personalization of pens

The Writing Instruments Market is segmented as follows:

By Application:

Students

Working professionals

Institutions

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Additionally, the report identifies the rising popularity of writing instruments as fashion stationery as a key driver for the market's growth in the coming years. The increase in customization and personalization of writing instruments and the rising popularity of omnichannel retail are also expected to contribute to significant market demand.

The report provides in-depth coverage of the Writing Instruments Market, including:

Writing instruments market sizing

Writing instruments market forecast

Writing instruments market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Bic

Caran d'Ache

Claro

Crayola

Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft

Flair Pens

Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd.

Koh-i-noor Hardtmuth AS

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.

Luxor

Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd

Montblanc

Newell Brands Inc.

Pelikan International Corp. Berhad

PENTEL STATIONERY (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

PILOT Corp

Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc.

Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG

