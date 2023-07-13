Global Digital Packaging and Labeling Market Set to Grow by $22.35 billion by 2027, Driven by Growing Consumption of Packaged Beverages

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Packaging and Labeling Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts significant growth in the market, with a projected increase of $22.35 bn during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.91%.

The report provides a holistic analysis of the Digital Packaging and Labeling Market, encompassing market size and forecast, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis. With coverage of approximately 25 vendors, it offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Key Highlights from the Digital Packaging and Labeling Market Report:

Growing consumption of packaged beverages globally

Environmental benefits of digital packaging and labeling

Benefits of variable data printing

The Digital Packaging and Labeling Market is segmented as follows:

By End-user:

Food and beverages

Personal care

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

By Technology:

Inkjet

Electrophotography

By Geography:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

Additionally, the report identifies the rising demand from consumer goods manufacturers as a key driver for the market's growth in the coming years. The innovation in digital packaging and labeling and the increasing requirements for brand protection and traceability are also expected to contribute to significant market demand.

The report provides in-depth coverage of the Digital Packaging and Labeling Market, including:

Digital packaging and labeling market sizing

Digital packaging and labeling market forecast

Digital packaging and labeling market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned

Cenveo Worldwide Ltd.

Consolidated Label Co.

DS Smith Plc

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co

Flint Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Lofton Label and Packaging Inc.

Mondi plc

Printpack Inc.

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd

RR Donnelley and Sons Co.

SAKATA INX CORP.

Smurfit Kappa Group

THIMM Group GmbH Co. KG

Traco Manufacturing

Xeikon

Xerox Holdings Corp.

CCL Industries Inc.

