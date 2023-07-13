Global Embedded Software Market Set for Rapid Growth, Projected to Reach $6739.66 Million by 2027: Driven by High Adoption in Semiconductor Industry

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts significant growth in the market, with a projected increase of $6739.66 mn during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.91%.

The report provides a holistic analysis of the Embedded Software Market, encompassing market size and forecast, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

With coverage of approximately 25 vendors, it offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Key Highlights from the Embedded Software Market Report:

High adoption of embedded software in the semiconductor industry

Growing popularity of IoT and M2M technologies

High adoption of smart home and smart grid technology

The Embedded Software Market is segmented as follows:

By End-user:

RTOS

Compilers

Assemblers

Debuggers

Others

By Type:

Real-Time System

Standalone System

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Additionally, the report identifies the emergence of embedded software in in-vehicle infotainment as a key driver for the market's growth in the coming years. The use of embedded software in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) and the growing adoption of multi-core technology in embedded software are also expected to contribute to significant market demand.

Companies Mentioned

Advantech Co. Ltd.

BlackBerry Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Enea AB

Green Hills Software LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Lantronix Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

National Instruments Corp.

NEC Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

Intel Corp.

