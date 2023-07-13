Global Embedded Software Market Set for Rapid Growth, Projected to Reach $6739.66 Million by 2027: Driven by High Adoption in Semiconductor Industry

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report forecasts significant growth in the market, with a projected increase of $6739.66 mn during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.91%.
The report provides a holistic analysis of the Embedded Software Market, encompassing market size and forecast, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.
With coverage of approximately 25 vendors, it offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Key Highlights from the Embedded Software Market Report:
- High adoption of embedded software in the semiconductor industry
- Growing popularity of IoT and M2M technologies
- High adoption of smart home and smart grid technology
The Embedded Software Market is segmented as follows:
By End-user:
- RTOS
- Compilers
- Assemblers
- Debuggers
- Others
By Type:
- Real-Time System
- Standalone System
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Additionally, the report identifies the emergence of embedded software in in-vehicle infotainment as a key driver for the market's growth in the coming years. The use of embedded software in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) and the growing adoption of multi-core technology in embedded software are also expected to contribute to significant market demand.
The report provides in-depth coverage of the Embedded Software Market, including:
- Embedded software market sizing
- Embedded software market forecast
- Embedded software market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Enea AB
- Green Hills Software LLC
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lantronix Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- National Instruments Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
- VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc.
- Intel Corp.
