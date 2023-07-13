Global Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach $36.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Ground Segment

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Carbonate: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Calcium Carbonate estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$25.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Precipitated segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 460 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3): A Prelude

Percentage Share of CaCO3 in Paper Pipes and Window Profiles by Volume

Calcium Carbonate Processing

Physical Properties of Calcium Carbonate

Application Markets

Types of Calcium Carbonate

Difference between GCC and PCC

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 IMPACT ON CALCIUM CARBONATE MARKET

Calcium Carbonate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Calcium Carbonate Production Capacity : An Insight

Global Calcium Carbonate Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Capacity by Segment - GCC and PCC

Global GCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Capacity by Geographic Region

Global PCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Capacity by Geographic Region

Geographic Market Analysis

Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for Calcium Carbonate

Revival of Demand in Paints & Coatings and Construction Materials in Post Pandemic Era

EXHIBIT : Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Global Construction Industry on the Road to Revival

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Another Major Market Opportunity

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Consumption of Plastics to Give a Boost to the Market

EXHIBIT : Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2009 through 2021

EXHIBIT : Per Capita Consumption of Plastics by Country/Region: 2019

EXHIBIT : Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2019

Plastic Packaging: A Growing End-Use Vertical

Rise in Consumption of Adhesives and Sealants to Drive Demand for Calcium Carbonate

EXHIBIT : Global Market for Adhesives in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

COMPETITION

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturers Engage in Novel CaCO3 Products for Paints & Coatings and Paper industry to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Biopolymers: A New Market Opportunity

Application of CaCO3 in Pure Water Gains Momentum

Food Grade CaCO3 on Rise

Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2020

Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market to be boosted by Vegan Population

Nano Calcium Carbonate: A Potential Market

Increasing Use in Packaging and Tissue Products

New Variety of PCC-Blended Portland Cements

PCC Gains Preference Over GCC in Paper Industry

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate as Effective Alternative to Kaolin Clay

High Transportation Costs Drive Installation of Satellite Plants

Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market by End-Use Application : 2020

Decorative Paints Register Strong Demand Driving Growing of CaCO3

Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for GCC

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

