Global Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach $36.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Ground Segment

The global market for Calcium Carbonate estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$25.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Precipitated segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|460
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$23.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$36.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3): A Prelude
- Percentage Share of CaCO3 in Paper Pipes and Window Profiles by Volume
- Calcium Carbonate Processing
- Physical Properties of Calcium Carbonate
- Application Markets
- Types of Calcium Carbonate
- Difference between GCC and PCC
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 IMPACT ON CALCIUM CARBONATE MARKET
- Calcium Carbonate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Global Calcium Carbonate Production Capacity : An Insight
- Global Calcium Carbonate Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Capacity by Segment - GCC and PCC
- Global GCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Capacity by Geographic Region
- Global PCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Capacity by Geographic Region
- Geographic Market Analysis
- Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for Calcium Carbonate
- Revival of Demand in Paints & Coatings and Construction Materials in Post Pandemic Era
- EXHIBIT : Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Global Construction Industry on the Road to Revival
- Building Renovations & Remodeling: Another Major Market Opportunity
- Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Increasing Consumption of Plastics to Give a Boost to the Market
- EXHIBIT : Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2009 through 2021
- EXHIBIT : Per Capita Consumption of Plastics by Country/Region: 2019
- EXHIBIT : Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2019
- Plastic Packaging: A Growing End-Use Vertical
- Rise in Consumption of Adhesives and Sealants to Drive Demand for Calcium Carbonate
- EXHIBIT : Global Market for Adhesives in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- COMPETITION
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Manufacturers Engage in Novel CaCO3 Products for Paints & Coatings and Paper industry to Reduce Carbon Footprint
- Biopolymers: A New Market Opportunity
- Application of CaCO3 in Pure Water Gains Momentum
- Food Grade CaCO3 on Rise
- Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2020
- Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market to be boosted by Vegan Population
- Nano Calcium Carbonate: A Potential Market
- Increasing Use in Packaging and Tissue Products
- New Variety of PCC-Blended Portland Cements
- PCC Gains Preference Over GCC in Paper Industry
- Precipitated Calcium Carbonate as Effective Alternative to Kaolin Clay
- High Transportation Costs Drive Installation of Satellite Plants
- Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market by End-Use Application : 2020
- Decorative Paints Register Strong Demand Driving Growing of CaCO3
- Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for GCC
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
