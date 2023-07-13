Pioneering Advancements: Global Single-Cell Analysis System Market Thrives as Demand for Precise Testing and Drug Discovery Soars | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Single Cell Analysis System Market is poised to witness remarkable growth in the coming years, fueled by groundbreaking advancements in biomedical research. Single-cell analysis, a cutting-edge technology that enables the study of individual cells at the molecular level, has opened new frontiers in understanding complex biological processes and diseases.

The global Single Cell Analysis System Market is expected to grow substantially in the forthcoming years; market value was US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The market is primarily fueled by increasing demand for predictive testing, cancer diagnostics, stem cell research, and single-cell genomics.

One of the key drivers behind this surge is the growing emphasis on drug discovery and development. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are experiencing a critical need for efficient tools and technologies that can provide comprehensive insights into cellular behavior, functions, and interactions. Single-cell analysis systems address this need by empowering researchers to study individual cells and unravel the complexities of cellular heterogeneity. Understanding cellular heterogeneity is paramount in deciphering disease mechanisms and determining drug responses.

As drug discovery and development continue to be a priority for the pharmaceutical industry, the demand for single-cell analysis systems is expected to grow. These systems provide a powerful toolset for researchers to explore the intricacies of cellular biology, enabling them to make breakthroughs in understanding diseases and developing innovative treatments.

Utilizing various technologies, such as manual, semi-automated, and automated systems, for single-cell analysis is a significant driver in the market. These diverse technological approaches cater to researchers' and scientists' different needs and preferences in conducting their studies. The availability of multiple options allows for flexibility and customization in single-cell analysis, enabling researchers to choose the most suitable system for their specific experimental requirements. This market driver reflects the importance of offering a range of technologies to accommodate the diverse needs of researchers and enhance the efficiency and accuracy of single-cell analysis.

Key Takeaways from the Single Cell Analysis System Market:

In the single-cell analysis market, consumables are the top product category, accounting for a 49.3% market value share in 2022. This segment drives market growth due to its widespread utilization in diagnostic testing applications.

By system type, the automated cell analysis system holds the leading position with a market share of 42.0% in the single-cell analysis market in 2022, providing advanced and efficient solutions for studying individual cells.

By application, receptor functional analysis accounted for 14.3% of the total market share in 2022.

North America is the leading market by 36.9% market value share in 2022 in the single-cell analysis market, characterized by its strong presence of key market players, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in research and development.



"The market's rapid growth is driven by the increasing demand for enhanced diagnostics and research in fields like cancer and stem cell studies. This demand creates significant opportunities for innovation and global expansion in the market." says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Recent Developments in Single Cell Analysis System Market and Branding and Promotional Strategies, By Key Players:

The omics field has started to evolve rapidly due to the advancement of technology and artificial intelligence intervention.

In May 2023, Deepcell introduced REM-I, an AI-powered single-cell analysis platform that enables scalable imaging, high-dimensional analysis, and cell sorting for unprecedented insights into cell biology and morpholomics.

In February 2023, Max Read Kits for single-cell applications are now available from Singular Genomics. The Max Read Kits are intended for use with the company's G4 Sequencing Platform for single-cell applications.

Major Key Players:

10x Genomics Fluidigm Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories Illumina Takara Bio Agilent Technologies Mission Bio NanoString Technologies Thermo Fisher Scientific Miltenyi Biotec GmbH BGI Group Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd. SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.



What Does the Report Cover?

In its newest analysis, Future Market Insights provides a unique viewpoint and actionable insights into the single-cell analysis system market. It gives a historical demand assessment from 2107 to 2022 and estimates from 2023 to 2033. The global single-cell analysis system market is divided in depth to cover every industry area and provide the reader with a comprehensive market intelligence approach.

The analysis is based on by system type (manual single cell analysis system, semi-automated cell analysis system, & automated cell analysis system), by product (instruments { flow cytometers, polymerase chain reaction, mass spectroscopy, next generation sequencing systems, high content screening systems, automated cell counters, microscopes, cell microarrays, hemocytometers, and, others}, consumables and software), by technology (time-lapse microscopy, fluorescence microscopy, confocal microscopy, total internal reflection fluorescence (TIRF), microscopy microfluidics-based systems, impedance-based analysis biosensors and fluorescent probes & others), by application (cell viability and proliferation, apoptosis, compound mediated cytotoxicity, receptor functional analysis, pathogen detection, viral studies, gene expression, stem cell monitoring, angiogenesis, immunocytochemistry, cell cycle analysis, drug screening cell, culture monitoring, & other application), by end user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharma & biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research organization, & contact research organization), and across 7 regions of world.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Single Cell Analysis System Industry Research

By Product:

Instruments Flow Cytometers Polymerase Chain Reaction Mass Spectroscopy Next Generation Sequencing Systems High Content Screening Systems Automated Cell Counters Microscopes Cell Microarrays Hemocytometers Others

Consumables

Softwares



By System Type:

Manual Single Cell Analysis System

Semi-Automated Cell Analysis System

Automated Cell Analysis System



By Application:

Viral studies

Receptor Functional Analysis

Immunocytochemistry

Apoptosis

Pathogen Detection

Compound Mediated Cytotoxicity

Cell Viability and Proliferation

Stem Cell Monitoring

Gene expression

Cell Culture Monitoring

Angiogenesis

Cell Cycle Analysis

Other Application

Drug Screening

By Technology:

Impedance-Based Analysis

Biosensors and Fluorescent Probes

Fluorescence Microscopy

Time-lapse microscopy

Microfluidics-Based Systems

Others

Confocal Microscopy

Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence (TIRF) Microscopy

By End User:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharma & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Organization

Contact Research Organization

