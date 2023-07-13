Recreational Vehicle Market to Worth USD 77168.66 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the recreational vehicle market is projected to experience a growth rate of 6.49% between 2023 and 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for recreational vehicle rental services, which fall within this price segment. The rising popularity of RV camping and tourism also contributes to the industry's growth.

Motorhomes Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increasing Demand for Comfortable Travel

The motorhomes segment held a substantial share of the recreational vehicle market. It is projected to be the fastest-growing segment shortly due to the increasing demand for comfortable travel with enhanced convenience. Travelers seek more personalized and flexible travel options, and motorhomes provide an ideal solution. These vehicles offer a combination of transportation and accommodation, allowing travelers a home-like experience on the road.

The markets in the North America hold the distinction largest recreational vehicle market. Recreational vehicles have gained immense popularity among Americans, with over 11% of households owning one.

Commercial Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasing Popularity of Business Recreational Vehicles

The commercial segment is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2023 to 2030, primarily due to the increasing popularity of business recreational vehicles (RVs) in the recreational vehicle market worldwide. Both residents and travelers increasingly utilize RVs for camping, seeking the convenience and flexibility they offer.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region are witnessing rapid growth in the tourism sector, which is expected to drive the adoption of recreational vehicles. More people are seeking unique travel experiences and exploring the option of RVs with increasing discretionary income and a growing interest in outdoor recreational activities. Additionally, registering new vehicles is anticipated to contribute to the recreational vehicle market's growth, as it signifies the increasing demand and popularity of recreational vehicles.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the recreational vehicle market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Recreational Vehicle Market

Kia recently announced its plans to launch an India-centric electric vehicle with an RV body type by 2025. This vehicle is designed to provide to the Indian market and will feature a mid-size three-row configuration similar to the Carens model. It will be an electric vehicle with zero emissions, utilizing a skateboard architecture for its foundation. This signifies Kia's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions in India.

Airxcel, a prominent designer, manufacturer, and distributor of essential products for the niche HVAC markets and the RV industry, made a significant acquisition in 2022. The company acquired Custom Air Products and Services (CAPS), a leading manufacturer and supplier to the specialty HVAC markets with exceptional service capabilities.

