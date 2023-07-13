Data Global Center Blade Server Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Cloud Computing and Hyperscale Data Centers

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Blade Server: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Blade Server estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Tier 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tier 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Data Center Blade Server market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd

NEC Corporation

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 497 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic & Economic Challenges, Data Center Business to Stay Afloat due to Shift towards Digital Infrastructure

Remote Work Operations and Cloud Computing Service Drive Investments into Cloud Data Center Infrastructure

Global Spending on Data Center Hardware & Software: Breakdown (in %) by Traditional Data Center & Private Cloud and Public Cloud Data Center for 2015 and 2019

Automated Data centers Gain Notable Attention during COVID-19 Lockdowns

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

An Introduction to Data Center Servers

Data Center Blade Server: A Definition

Components of Blade Servers

Advantages & Drawback of Using Blade Servers in Data Centers

Global Data Center Blade Server Market: Outlook

BFSI Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market

Healthcare Segment Poised for High Growth

Energy & Utilities: Another Promising Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Blade Server - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Blade Servers

A Glance into Planned Data Centers of Select Companies

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in Data Center and Blade Servers Market

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Shift towards Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Data Centers Drives Demand for Blade Servers

Increasing Penetration of IoT and Subsequent Need for Data Centers Boosts Demand for Blade Servers

Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Hyperscale Data Centers Enhance Business Case for Blade Servers

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Trend towards Green Data Centers: An Opportunity for Blade Servers Market

High Density Data Centers Spur Demand for Blade Servers Market

Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Data Blade Servers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z9ohy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment