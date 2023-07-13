Data Global Center Blade Server Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Cloud Computing and Hyperscale Data Centers

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Blade Server: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Data Center Blade Server estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tier 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tier 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Data Center Blade Server market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|497
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$17.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$33.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic & Economic Challenges, Data Center Business to Stay Afloat due to Shift towards Digital Infrastructure
- Remote Work Operations and Cloud Computing Service Drive Investments into Cloud Data Center Infrastructure
- Global Spending on Data Center Hardware & Software: Breakdown (in %) by Traditional Data Center & Private Cloud and Public Cloud Data Center for 2015 and 2019
- Automated Data centers Gain Notable Attention during COVID-19 Lockdowns
- Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations
- An Introduction to Data Center Servers
- Data Center Blade Server: A Definition
- Components of Blade Servers
- Advantages & Drawback of Using Blade Servers in Data Centers
- Global Data Center Blade Server Market: Outlook
- BFSI Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market
- Healthcare Segment Poised for High Growth
- Energy & Utilities: Another Promising Market
- Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Data Center Blade Server - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Blade Servers
- A Glance into Planned Data Centers of Select Companies
- Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally
- Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand
- Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads
- Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in Data Center and Blade Servers Market
- Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses
- Shift towards Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Data Centers Drives Demand for Blade Servers
- Increasing Penetration of IoT and Subsequent Need for Data Centers Boosts Demand for Blade Servers
- Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Hyperscale Data Centers Enhance Business Case for Blade Servers
- Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
- Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021
- Trend towards Green Data Centers: An Opportunity for Blade Servers Market
- High Density Data Centers Spur Demand for Blade Servers Market
- Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Data Blade Servers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
