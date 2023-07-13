Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market to Reach $90.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Multi-Layer Segment and Post-Pandemic Recovery

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) estimated at US$60.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Multi-Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$59.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Double-Sided segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 225 Featured) -

Jabil Inc.

Plexus Corp.

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics

Advanced Circuits

Murrietta Circuits

SigmaTron International, Inc.

AP Circuits

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Tripod Technology Corp.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 441 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $60.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $90.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

What are PCBs, Where are they Used & Why are they the Backbone of Electronics?

PCBs Are a Key Part of the Electronics Value Chain. COVID-19 Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

COVID-19 Emerges as a Black Swan Event for the Electronics Industry

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 On the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Retail Sales of Consumer & Automotive Electronics

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Shrinking Disposable Incomes Take its Toll on Consumer Demand for Electronics: Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)

Deteriorating Business Confidence & Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial Electronics

Virus Led Recession Frustrates Recovery of Upstream & Downstream Markets in the Electronics Industry: Global GDP Growth (In %) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing All Planned Digital & Electronic Plant Upgrade Investments: Global Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020 to May 2020

It's a Bumpy Road to Recovery as Loosening Up of Restrictions Triggers a Second Wave of Infections

Rising Global Infections Dampen Sentiment & Keep Businesses on Tenterhooks: Global Number of COVID-19 Infections Per Day in the Month of June 2020

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.

The Scenario Bodes Well for All Things Electronic & Digital. Special Focus on PCBs for Electronic Wearables

It's Not CIOs or CFOs, its COVID-19 Leading Digital Transformation Globally: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Post COVID-19 As Technology Steps Forward to Help With Social Distancing, Renewed Focus Will Be Shed on Industrial Automation

As a Lesson Learnt in Social Distancing from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Use of Industrial Robots to Spike in the Post COVID-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers) for the Years 2019 & 2023

As Telemedicine Storms into the Spotlight in the Post COVID-19 Period, Medical Wearables to Offer Opportunities for Rigid-flex PCBs

COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Migration to New Models of Remote Care Delivery & Boosts Importance of Electronics Subsystems Supporting Smart Wearables: Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities Players in the Electronics Value Chain: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

The Coming Era of Electronification of Medical Devices to Bring Attractive Opportunities for Medical PCBs

A 47.1% Increase in Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period for the Medical Devices Industry Encourages an Optimistic Outlook for Medical PCBs: Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025

PCBs are the Core of IoT Devices. Disruptions Caused by the Pandemic & the Push for Connected Tech to Benefit Market Growth

A Review of the IoT Opportunity for Flex and HDI PCBs

IoT to Take a Quantum Leap With the Pandemic Highlighting the Importance of Remote Operations in Ensuring Business Resiliency: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Coronavirus Outbreak Makes Driverless Cars Attractive. Autonomous Cars Hold Robust Potential for Growth of PCBs in the Post COVID Period

Non-Contact Deliveries Made Popular by the Pandemic Will Ready the PCB Market for the Coming Age of Drones

What Does this Mean for PCB Designers and Manufacturers?

In the "Touch-Me-Not" Environment to Follow in the Post Pandemic Period, Use of Drones Will Rise to New Highs: Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type 2019 & 2025

As Post Pandemic Economic Rebuilding Efforts Get Underway, Focus on Pandemic Ready Smart Cities Will Create a Hotbed of Opportunities for PCBs

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for Electronic Technologies: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

It's a Slower & Longer Road to Recovery for PCBs Used in Defense & Avionics

With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation, Pre-Pandemic Digitalization Plans Will Take a Long Time to Witness a Return to Implementation: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)

Massive Employment Losses in Tourism Highlights How Far the Aviation Industry is from Making a Meaningful Recovery: Employment Losses in Tourism (In Million) by End of 2020

Integration of Artificial Intelligence Into PCB Design & Production Comes of Age

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lw4x6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment