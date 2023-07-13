Laminating Adhesive Market Set for Robust Growth: Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging in Food and Pharma Sectors

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laminating Adhesive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Predicted to exhibit a promising growth trajectory with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2019 to 2024, the laminating adhesive market will predominantly be driven by the expanding demand for flexible packaging in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, coupled with an increase in automotive manufacturing.

The analysis provides a complete overview of the current state and future prospects of the laminating adhesive market.The report offers an exhaustive study of the laminating adhesive market, encapsulating critical aspects such as market benefits, researched companies, and much more.

The in-depth study segments the global laminating adhesive market by application, technology, resin, and geographical region, providing detailed shipment analysis for the period between 2013 and 2024.

The segments are:

Applications:

Flexible Packaging

Industrial

Automotive

Technology:

Solvent-based

Solvent-less

Water-based

Resin:

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Regions:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand)

Rest of the World

The report also highlights the key players in the laminating adhesives market, which include but are not limited to Henkel, DowDuPont, Coim, Bostik, The 3M Company, Ashland Inc., H.B. Fuller, Vimasco Corporation, L.D. Davis, and Flint Group.

Unique features of this report include global laminating adhesives market size estimates, trend and forecast analysis, segmentation analysis, regional analysis, growth opportunities in different applications and regions, and a strategic analysis. The report also examines the competitive intensity of the industry using Porter's Five Forces model.

Moreover, the report seeks to answer 11 key questions related to the potential growth opportunities, high-growth segments, key market dynamics, emerging trends, changing customer demands, new developments, major market players, competitive products, and recent M&A activities in the global laminating adhesives market.

The report comprises:

Executive Summary Industry Background and Classifications (Introduction, Background, Classification, Supply Chain, Industry Drivers and Challenges) Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region Competitor Analysis Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis Company Profiles of Leading Players

