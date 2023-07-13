Surgical Microscopes Market revenue to hit USD 3 Billion by 2033, says Research Nester

New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical microscopes market size is slated to expand at ~14% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 3 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022.



The market growth is attributed to the worldwide increase in various types of surgical procedures to treat many conditions such as abdominal pain, hernia, cancer, thyroid gland, gallbladder inflammation, and others. For instance, approximately 41 to 52 million major surgeries are performed annually in the United States, 21 million in Europe, and 312 million worldwide.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4568

Moreover, the significant increase in utilization of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS) coupled with the adaptation of microscopy solutions is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. A surgical microscope is a medical device that is attached to a series of lenses and has a built-in illumination system to provide stereoscopic images. Surgical microscopes support surgeons and operating room staff in analyzing small structures in organs with well-illuminated, high-quality images. These microscopes are constantly being improved and are used in numerous clinical applications such as, ENT surgery and consultation, dentistry, reconstructive surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and others. For image-guided surgery, advanced surgical microscopes are equipped with various imaging modalities, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), fluorescence imaging, and augmented reality (AR).





Global Surgical Microscopes Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The oncology segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Increased Number of Ophthalmic Surgeries Around the World to Boost Market Growth

It is estimated that the significant increase in various types of ophthalmic surgery is driving the demand for surgical microscopes . In recent years, more and more people have opted for multiple non-invasive eye surgeries to treat various eye problems. Rising diabetes and high blood sugar lead to many eye diseases such as B. blurred vision, cataracts, color blindness, and others. These microscopes therefore provide high-contrast and comprehensive imaging of different regions of the human eye. Therefore, minimally invasive eye surgery is an appropriate solution for treating such eye diseases. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, by the year 2021, at least 2.2 billion people worldwide will have nearsightedness or farsightedness, and cataracts are the leading cause of blindness. Hence, this is anticipated to be an important factor in boosting the growth of the global surgical microscopes market. A surgical microscope consists of a series of lenses. Interventions requiring precise localization urgently require a capable surgical microscope with 25-x magnification. A basic microscope has a set of eyepieces that can be adjusted to accommodate the surgeon's nearsightedness or farsightedness in one or both eyes. Surgical microscopes can be customized for component disinfection, sterilization, and complete cross-infection prevention.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth in the North American Region

The surgical microscopes market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The market growth is mainly backed by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and cancer diseases and the increasing number of surgeries in the region. For instance, from January 1, 2019 to January 30, 2021, approximately 14,125,570 surgical procedures were performed in the United States. In addition, increasing research and development activities and the presence of assistive medical reimbursement facilities are some of the key factors expected to further drive market growth during the forecast period in this region. Surgical microscopes are divided into four types based on their configuration: on casters, wall-mounted, table-top, and ceiling-mounted. On-casters are the most preferred support structure as a result of their high mobility, but ceiling or wall mounting can help with space utilization. Various hands-free surgical techniques have been developed with improved designs to minimize surgeon stress during lengthy surgical sessions. Additionally, some modern microscope stands come with HD displays and documentation tools that make it easy to share your surgical workflow.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4568

Increasing the Number of Ophthalmic Disorders to Promote Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The surgical microscopes market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. Market growth is attributed to the increasing share of eye diseases such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and myopia, which are estimated to drive market growth during the forecast period. For instance, myopia is now a serious public health problem in many East Asian countries, affecting 82–91% of college graduates and approximately 12–20% with sight-threatening pathologic myopia. Asia-Pacific, with a population of 4.3 billion, is one of the fastest-aging regions. Addressing the eye care needs of the region would greatly advance progress towards achieving universal eye health. Emerging governments are also focusing on improving healthcare infrastructure and various government-organized eye disease awareness programs, which are key drivers of the regional market. In addition, increasing medical tourism and increasing surgeries are some other factors expected to drive the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Surgical Microscopes Market, Segmentation by Application

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Neuro & Spine Surgery

Gynecology & Neurology

Dentistry

ENT Surgery

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Other Surgeries

Amongst these segments, the oncology segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the rapidly increasing incidence of cancer, which has increased the demand for surgical microscopes across the world. For instance, in the year 2019, approximately 2 million new cancer cases were diagnosed, and approximately 610,370 cancer deaths were reported in the United States. Oncology is the study of cancer. An oncologist is a doctor who treats cancer and provides health care to cancer patients. Oncologists are sometimes called oncologists. Oncology is the branch of medicine that deals with the research, treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of cancer. Oncology, the study of cancer and tumors, has made great strides in the prevention, treatment, and prognosis of many childhood cancers.

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4568

Surgical Microscopes Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics

Others

Amongst these four segments, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owed to an increase in the proportion of inpatients, followed by an increase in the proportion of complex surgeries performed in hospitals. For instance, according to a report published in the year 2022, the total number of patients admitted to all hospitals in the United States exceeds approximately 34,358,855. Moreover, the increasing use of surgical microscopes in dental procedures is another key factor expected to boost market growth in the coming years. On the other hand, the clinic segment is projected to register a massive CAGR over the forecast period as awareness of physical appearance and aesthetics will increase the proportion of cosmetic procedures worldwide.

Surgical Microscopes Segmentation by Price Range

Low-Range

Mid-Range

Premium-Range

Surgical Microscopes Segmentation by Type

Wall Mounted

On Casters

Table Top

Ceiling Mounted

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global surgical microscopes market that are profiled by Research Nester are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., ACCU-SCOPE Inc., Seiler Instrument & Manufacturing Company, Inc., ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Surgical Microscopes Market

ACCU-SCOPE Inc. has announced the new ACCU-Fluorescent LED fluorescence illuminator for upright compound microscopes, featuring built-in LEDs with intensity control and filter sets.

Leica Microsystems GmbH has released the neurosurgical microscope ARveo 8 with digital visualization and ultra-fast processing speed. ARveo 8 combines AR fluorescence imaging, IGS information and endoscopic imaging to provide enhanced AR visualization. Its ultra-fast processing capabilities give users a more realistic and real-time experience during operation.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.





