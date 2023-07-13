Wandercraft Partners with a leading Brazilian rehabilitation institution to provide the world's first self-stabilized walking exoskeleton

Atalante X exoskeletons will be provided to Lucy Montoro, a leading Brazilian neurological rehabilitation institution



NEW YORK, US and PARIS, France, 13 July 2023 -- Wandercraft, the developer of the world's first self-stabilized walking exoskeleton, designed to enable people with walking impairments to stand up and walk again, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Brazilian Health authority to provide its Atalante X self-stabilized walking exoskeletons to support patient rehabilitation and medical research following a stroke or spinal cord injury. Two Atalante X exoskeletons will be located at Lucy Montoro, a leading Brazilian neurological rehabilitation institution with facilities in and around the city of Sao Paulo.

A recent study in Brazilian patients 6 months post-stroke showed that patients with comorbidities or those who had extended hospital stays due to complications at hospitalization were associated with worse functionality and quality of life.1 In addition, a survey of people with spinal cord injuries in Brazil also indicated a demand for studies that promote accessibility and locomotion2.

Atalante X enables individuals with severe gait impairment, including those with upper extremity dysfunction or cognition challenges, to stand up and walk hands-free. The exoskeleton is self-stabilizing for hands-free locomotion and provides multi-directional movement for task-orientated treatment. Users of the Atalante X system may also experience the general health benefits associated with walking, being mobile and upright.

Dr. Linamara Rizzo Battistella, Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, The Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo, added, “Following a stroke or spinal cord injury, people often feel marginalized and isolated and do not have access to technologies to help with their rehabilitation. We look forward to gathering patient feedback on their experience of using Alalante X and evaluating the short-, medium- and long-term effects on rehabilitation and general health.”

Tarcisio de Frietas, Governor of Sao Paulo, added, “We’re really excited to have partnered with Wandercraft and to be the first state in Brazil to be using this technology. We look forward to using the Atalante X exoskeletons to support patient rehabilitation.”

Mara Gabrilli, Brazilian Senator and Disability Advocate for Brazil and the United Nations commented, “As a quadriplegic and passionate advocate for people with disabilities, I am thrilled that the Atalante X system will be made available to support rehabilitation in my home country of Brazil. My vision is to have walking clubs for people following stroke or spinal cord injury to visit and use to enhance quality of life and overall health. I recently tried the Atalante exoskeleton and found it easy and comfortable to use and it is really encouraging to see how this advanced technology could [potentially] help individuals in their recovery or to regain upright mobility.”

Watch a video of Senator Mara Gabrilli using the Atalante X exoskeleton here.

Matthieu Masselin, CEO of Wandercraft commented, “It was a pleasure to meet Senator Mara Gabrilli recently at our New York headquarters and witness firsthand her energy, strength, and resolve. We are honored to help realize her vision, and those of patients, to improve facilities and technologies to help with rehabilitation, and we look forward to providing access to the many great benefits of Atalante X .”

Lucy Montoro is a Brazilian public health institution with affiliations with over fifteen universities and five centers in Sao Paulo, each focusing on different diagnosis groups of neurological patients such as stoke and spinal cord injury.

