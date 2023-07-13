Global Media Landscape Transformed by Dynamic Stock Images and Videos Market: A Glimpse into the Future of Visual Content

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stock Images and Videos Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stock images and videos market is poised for significant growth, projected to register a remarkable CAGR of 6.74% from 2022 to 2028, according to the latest market research report.
The market's expansion is driven by the increasing demand for visual content across various platforms, technological advancements, and shifting consumer behavior.
The global media landscape in the stock images and videos market is witnessing a dynamic and evolving environment. The rapid transition from traditional media to digital platforms has significantly impacted the market. With the widespread use of smartphones, social media, and online publishing, there is an escalating need for high-quality visuals to engage and captivate audiences effectively.
User-generated content (UGC), including stock images and videos, has emerged as a major force in the media landscape. Individuals and businesses are actively contributing visual content to platforms, blurring the lines between professional and amateur content. UGC platforms and marketplaces are gaining popularity, offering a wide range of diverse and authentic visuals.
Moreover, social media platforms have revolutionized how brands and individuals communicate and market their products and services, with stock images and videos playing a crucial role in social media campaigns and influencer marketing.
Content marketing has become a critical strategy for businesses to attract and engage customers. Stock images and videos play a vital role in content creation, enabling brands to visually tell their stories and maintain consistency across various marketing channels.
As a result, the global media landscape in the stock images and videos market is characterized by a growing demand for visual content, the integration of visuals across multiple platforms, and the need for authentic and diverse visuals that resonate with target audiences. The digital transformation and the rise of UGC shape how visual media is created, consumed, and distributed.
Market Segmentation Insights:
Product Segmentation:
- Stock Images: The growing need for high-quality visuals in advertising, marketing, web design, publishing, and social media drives the demand for stock images.
- Stock Videos: The increasing demand for video content across digital platforms has led to significant traction in the stock videos segment, including cinematic footage, lifestyle videos, animations, product demos, and corporate videos.
Source Segmentation:
- Macrostock: The macrostock segment, dominated by traditional agencies, appeals to brands seeking exclusivity and maintaining market influence.
- Microstock: This business model sources content from photographers and sells licenses at lower prices, catering to the rising demand for affordable stock imagery.
Application Segmentation:
- Commercial: The global stock images and videos market is primarily driven by the demand for commercial purposes, catering to advertising, marketing, and various digital platforms.
- Editorial: Images labeled for editorial use are commonly employed in news illustration.
License Segmentation:
- RM (Rights Managed): RM-licensed images, priced based on their use, offer exclusivity and control over media usage, making them suitable for high-profile or sensitive projects.
- RF (Royalty-Free): RF-licensed images, priced based on size, offer non-exclusive usage with specific limits, providing a wide range of applications.
End-User Segmentation:
- Marketers: Marketers have emerged as the highest revenue generators in the global stock images and videos market, leveraging the effectiveness of stock visuals in driving digital campaigns.
- Film & TV Producers, Media & Publishing, Businesses & Individual Creators: These segments also contribute significantly to the market's revenue, utilizing stock images and videos to enhance their creative projects and content.
Geographical Analysis:
North America, led by the United States, accounted for the highest market share in 2022, driven by the presence of major media and entertainment companies, advertising agencies, and a robust digital economy. The region's advertising space has experienced exponential growth, primarily due to cyclical events like the Olympics and elections.
Competitive Landscape:
Key Companies:
- Adobe Stock
- Getty Images
- Hanhua Yimei Visual Technology
- Shutterstock
Other Prominent Vendors:
- 123RF
- Agence France Presse (AFP)
- agefotostock
- Alamy
- AP Images
- Artlist
- Can Stock Photo
- Canva
- Coinaphoto
- Creative Market
- Death to Stock
- Depositphotos
- Dissolve
- Dreamstime
- East News
- Envato
- EyeEm
- Freepik
- Fotosearch
- ImagesBazaar
- Masterfile
- Newscom
- NHK VIDEO BANK
- PantherMedia
- Photofolio
- Picfair
- Pixta
- Pond5
- PR Photos
- Redux Pictures
- Storyblocks
- Stocksy
- StockUnlimited
- The Mega Agency
- THOMSON REUTERS
- WENN
- Westend61
- ZUMA Press
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the size of the global stock images and videos market?
- What is the projected growth rate of the market?
- What are the key market trends in stock images and videos?
- Which region holds the largest market share in the global market?
- Who are the key players in the market?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Rising Penetration of Animation Production
- Rapid Shift to Vertical Formats
- Ott Platforms Boosting Demand for Stock Footage
- Blockchain Technology Making Inroads
- Social Issues Trump Mindless Consumerism
- Increasing Penetration of Ai & Ml in Stock Content
- Powering Up Via Distribution Deals
- Growth of Platform Integrations
- Mobile Stock Losing Its Sheen
- Drone-Shot Content in Visual Arts
Growth Enablers
- Growth in E-Learning Industry
- Reinvention of Storytelling
- Improvement in Journalistic Values
- Growth of Digital Communities in Hyper-Connected Ecosystem
- Social Shows Sustain Buzz in Stock Content
- Growth of Content Automation & Personalization
- Consumer Behavior & Authenticity
Restraints
- Shift in Digital Culture
- Copyright Infringement & Breach of Licenses
- Proliferation of Shoppable Social Commerce
- Glut of Images
- Unsustainable Business Models
- User-Generated Content Eating into Market
- Audio Eclipsing Video
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i16hy5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.