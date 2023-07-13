Global Pots and Planters Market Sees Promising Growth Opportunities as Key Players, Including The HC Companies, Nursery Supplies, and Poppelmann, Drive Market Expansion

Dublin, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pots and Planters Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pots and planters market is expected to witness significant growth, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% from 2022 to 2028.

The market dynamics are driven by the global media landscape, increasing demand for visual content, and the adoption of vertical gardens, while facing industry restraints such as variability in raw material prices. The market is segmented based on material type, application, and distribution channel, with prominent players leading the industry.

Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Adoption of Vertical Gardens: The global media landscape in the pots and planters market is witnessing a growing adoption of vertical gardens in large installations such as apartment buildings, public spaces, and commercial properties. Vertical gardens bring nature into urban spaces and offer benefits such as air pollution reduction, improved biodiversity, and stress reduction. Hydroponic vertical gardens, utilizing nutrient-rich water for plant growth, are gaining popularity in confined spaces.

Increasing Commercial Construction Activities: The global construction industry is experiencing significant growth, influenced by technological advancements and changing design practices. With the reopening of the economy, commercial construction activities have seen constant growth since 2021. The construction of hotels, offices, amusement parks, private & government offices, sports & convention centers, and other commercial buildings is driving the demand for pots and planters in the market.

Industry Restraints

Variability in Raw Material Prices: Raw material costs, including plastic and steel, significantly impact the overall production cost and product quality in the pots and planters market. The volatility of raw material prices, along with rising operating expenses, poses a challenge to vendor margins in the global pots and planters market. Chinese manufacturers add further uncertainties to the company's top line, increasing the burden on vendors to produce efficient pots and planters at affordable costs to cope with the competition in the industry.

Market Segmentation

Material Type

The global pots and planters market is segmented based on material type, including:

Plastic: Plastic pots and planters are available in various shapes, sizes, and colors. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) pots, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pots, high-impact polystyrene (HIPS) pots, and polypropylene (PP) pots are commonly used.

Ceramic: Ceramic pots and planters offer a decorative and traditional look. They are available in various designs and sizes, adding aesthetic appeal to gardens and indoor spaces.

Wood: Wood pots and planters provide a natural and rustic feel. They are commonly used for outdoor gardening and landscaping projects.

Metal: Metal pots and planters, such as those made from aluminum or iron, offer durability and a modern aesthetic. They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Concrete: Concrete pots and planters are known for their strength and durability. They can withstand harsh weather conditions and are often used for large-scale outdoor installations.

Fiberglass: Fiberglass pots and planters are lightweight and resistant to cracking, making them a popular choice for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Others: This category includes pots and planters made from unique materials such as stone, terracotta, and recycled materials.

Application

The market is segmented based on application, including:

Residential: Homeowners increasingly prefer to design ornamental gardens with lush flora and fauna using a variety of pots and planters. Gardening has become more than just a hobby, as people use pots and planters to enhance the decor of balconies, windows, open spaces, and terraces.

Commercial: Pots and planters are widely used in commercial spaces such as hotels, offices, restaurants, shopping centers, and public parks. The demand for visually appealing plant arrangements in commercial settings is driving the market growth.

Others: This category includes specialized applications such as landscaping projects, urban greening initiatives, and public installations.

Distribution Channel

The market is segmented based on the distribution channel, including:

Offline: The offline distribution channel segment dominated the global pots and planters market in 2022. Offline sales of pots and planters were higher than online sales as consumers prefer to shop for pots and planters in person, allowing them to assess the types, sizes, and quality of the products. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and home improvement stores are key offline sales channels.

Online: The online distribution channel is gaining traction in the pots and planters market. Online platforms offer a wide variety of products, convenient shopping experiences, and home delivery services, attracting consumers who prefer to purchase pots and planters online.

Key Players

The global pots and planters market is highly competitive, with key players leading the industry.

Prominent players in the market include:

The HC Companies

Nursery Supplies

Poppelmann

Keter

East Jordan Plastics

Other Prominent Vendors

Landmark Plastic

Planters Unlimited

elho

Ado

Amop Synergies

ATECH

Novelty Manufacturing

Vertical Green

Sereno

T.O. Plastics

Anderson Pots

Garant

Garden Needs

Hosco

Kingfisher Direct

The Good Pot Co.

Horst Brandstatter Group

Scheurich

Yorkshire Flowerpots

Stefanplast

With a positive growth outlook, the global pots and planters market presents substantial opportunities for market participants. The growing adoption of vertical gardens, increasing commercial construction activities, and a wide range of material choices and applications contribute to the market's expansion.

However, the industry restraints, such as the variability in raw material prices, pose challenges for vendors in the market. The detailed segmentation of the market based on material type, application, and distribution channel provides valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

