Non-Metallurgical Alumina Market is Expected to Reach USD 3,380.43 million by 2030, at a rate of 6.72% from 2022 to 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “Non-Metallurgical Alumina Market Information by Type, by Application and Region - Forecast till 2030", The non-metallurgical alumina market can expand from USD 2,009.41 million in 2022 to USD 3,380.43 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.72% during the appraisal period (2022 - 2030).

Market Synopsis

The ceramic proppants market is expected to expand over the coming years and become a sizable market for non-metallurgical bauxite. Both directly and through brown fused alumina, more than 20% of the non-metallurgical bauxite was used in refractories. It is projected that there would be a large increase in demand for calcined bauxite in the manufacture of ceramic proppants as North America and China work to increase the extraction of unconventional oil and gas reservoirs.

The majority of proppants are created from rounded quartz sands that are found in nature. Because they have a higher crush strength than natural sand proppants, ceramic proppants are better suited to high-pressure drilling situations. Consumption of ceramic proppant is anticipated to increase, particularly in China and North America, where unconventional gas deposits, such as the Sulige tight sandstone gas field in Inner Mongolia, are now being explored. Bauxite and alumina have considerable non-metallurgical markets in and of themselves, but they are typically discussed in reference to the much bigger industry of aluminum feedstock. Even though non-metallurgical grades are typically far more specialized and expensive commodities, this is still the case.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The prominent vendors in the non-metallurgical alumina industry are

Alcoa Corporation

Almatis GMBH

Alteo Alumina

Alumina D.O.O – Zvornik, Dadco Alumina and Chemicals Limited

Hindalco Industries Ltd

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Atlantic Alumina Company (ATALCO)

RUSAL

PT Indonesia Chemical Alumina (ICA)





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 3,380.43 million CAGR 6.72% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from end-use industries





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the main factors contributing to the growth of the non-metallurgical alumina market globally is the increasing demand from the automotive, building, and construction industries. As a result of rising construction spending in developed and emerging countries as a result of growing urbanization and wealth development, the global market will experience significant expansion over the anticipated period.

Additionally, it is expected that throughout the projection period, demand for alumina would rise as a result of the growing demand for lighter and more advanced components to improve automobile fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint. A rise in vehicle production and sales is also projected as a result of increased per capita discretionary income and global economic growth, particularly in developing countries.

Another factor that is expected to contribute to the growth of the worldwide alumina market is the shift towards packaged goods in the food and beverage industry, particularly in developing nations like China, India, and Brazil. It is anticipated that the demand for alumina in the packaging industry will rise because of the increasing growth of packaged foods and drinks in developing countries. However, it is anticipated that fierce competition from substitute materials like glass or plastic will limit the growth of the alumina business over the projected timeframe.

Market Restraints:

Despite the fact that the demand for non-metallurgical alumina is predicted to grow quickly due to the expansion of the automotive, construction, and building industries, the global market is predicted to encounter some challenges because of varying raw material costs and the availability of substitute materials like glass and plastic. However, demand for alumina is expected to increase during the course of the projection period due to its properties, which include low weight, strong strength, elasticity, good electrical and thermal conductance, resistance to corrosion, and permeability.



Opportunities

Rising Use in the Aerospace and Defence Sector

Because it is lightweight and strong, aluminum is ideal for use in the construction of airplanes. Aluminum weighs one-third as much as steel, which enables aircraft to carry more cargo or consume less fuel. Furthermore, aluminum's outstanding corrosion resistance ensures the safety of the aircraft and its passengers. These days, aluminum is used extensively in the manufacture of airplanes. Aluminum still offers advantages despite changes in aluminum alloy composition. Engineers can make airplanes out of aluminum that are as light as possible, have a high payload capacity, use the least amount of fuel, and are rust-free.

Modern airplanes are constructed of aluminum in the fuselage, wing panels, rudder, exhaust pipes, door and floor panels, seats, engine turbines, and cockpit equipment. All modern spacecraft range in composition from 50% to 90% aluminum alloy. Aluminum alloys were extensively used in the Apollo spacecraft, the International Space Station, the Space Shuttles, the Skylab space station, and other spacecraft.

COVID 19 Analysis

Despite a positive global number, the demand for non-metallurgical alumina decreased by double digits in many countries in 2020. They were especially vulnerable to the pandemic because of tighter regulations, falling raw material prices, a decline in tourism, and insufficient fiscal support in emerging nations.

In 2021, both developed and developing countries saw strong recoveries. The demand for aluminum returned to its pre-pandemic level in emerging countries in 2021, which had a faster rebound than developed countries. In advanced economies, it took more time. Despite a little pause in growth, 2022 saw a strong resurgence. Both the pandemic's course and the effectiveness of the vaccination were unknown, which raised the stakes for both extremes.



Market Segmentation

By Type

Calcined alumina and alumina trihydrate are two types of non-metallurgical alumina available in the market. In terms of revenue from the worldwide non-metallurgical alumina market, the alumina trihydrate sector contributed approximately 59.90% in 2021. This is mainly because of the expansion of construction activities and the high demand for energy in the industrial sector, which are likely to drive market expansion. For instance, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimate that in November 2022, 1,342,000 privately owned housing units in the country got building permits, and 1,427,000 of those units began construction. During the predicted period, the increase of non-metallurgical alumina is being accelerated by the expanding construction activity brought on by population expansion.

By Application

The non-metallurgical alumina market has been divided into refractories, abrasives, ceramics, aluminum sulfate, ATH fire retardant, and others based on application. Refractories held the greatest segment share in 2021 as a result of an increase in both public and private spending in the infrastructure sector. Refractories have a strong need for non-metallurgical bauxite.

Regional Insights

During the study period, the Asia-Pacific non-metallurgical alumina market will see growth at a rate of 7.06%, after having touched USD 946.87 million in 2021. Cement, slag conditioners, and materials based on alumina are in high demand as a result of the expanding infrastructure development in emerging economies.

As one of the biggest rising markets in the Asia-Pacific region, India will experience the quickest growth rate. The Ministry of Mines reports that bauxite production in India reached a record high of 75.11 lakh tonnes in 2022 as compared to the previous year. Asia-Pacific is therefore expected to experience the fastest growth over the projected period of 2022–2030.

