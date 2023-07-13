Mattr Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Results Friday, August 11th, 2023 at 9:00am ET

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd., dba Mattr Infratech (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended June 30th, 2023 on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 after the market closes for trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, August 11th, 2023 at 9:00am ET. Mattr will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website in advance of the earnings call and can also be accessed via the conference call/webcast.

Please visit the Mattr Investor Centre website at mattr.com or use the following link https://investors.mattr.com/news-events/events-and-presentations for further details.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. The Company operates through a network of fixed and mobile manufacturing facilities. Its three business segments, Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies and Pipeline & Pipe Services enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

For further information, please contact

Meghan MacEachern

Director, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com

Website: www.mattr.com

