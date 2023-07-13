Enphase Energy Launches IQ Batteries in Spain and Portugal

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping IQ™ Batteries to customers in Spain and Portugal. This adds to the product’s expanded availability across the European market, including recent launches in France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.



SolarPower Europe released its latest European Market Outlook for residential battery storage and is predicting significant growth across the continent in the coming years. The report predicts up to 11 GWh of residential battery storage could be installed by the end of 2026, which is nearly 5x growth from the 2.3 GWh installed in 2021.

“As an installer, working with Enphase IQ Batteries is a game-changer,” said Andres Cano, CEO of SomConfort Solar, an installer of Enphase products in Spain. “Their seamless integration and advanced technology elevate our ability to provide homeowners in Spain with reliable and high-performance energy solutions.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ with IQ Batteries offers configurations ranging from 3.5 kWh to an aggregate 42 kWh and can be upgraded throughout the lifetime of the system. Enphase’s IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades for enhanced longevity and come with a 15-year limited warranty in select European countries. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their systems. This includes the self-consumption feature, which minimizes the use of electricity from the grid. In addition, Enphase offers 24/7 customer support.

“Homeowners across Portugal are looking to take control of their energy needs,” said Bruno Pereira, CEO of LEFE, an installer of Enphase products in Portugal. “The Enphase Energy System with IQ Batteries offers reliability, durability, and energy management capabilities that maximize the benefits of solar.”

“Homeowners in Spain come to us looking for sustainable and reliable solutions that unlock energy independence and savings,” said Antonio Martin, CCO at Solurgy, an installer of Enphase products in Spain. “We’re thrilled to begin offering our customers home solar systems outfitted with IQ Batteries so they can meet their energy goals today and for many years to come.”

Enphase Energy delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase’s IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability.

“Designing and installing safe home energy systems is our top priority, and that’s why we are thrilled to offer our customer the IQ Battery from Enphase,” said Pedro Torres, director of smart solutions at Iberdrola PT, an installer of Enphase products in Portugal. “Enphase’s technology is subject to rigorous testing and quality standards to ensure that from installation to daily use, homeowners have a secure home energy solution.”

Earlier this year, Enphase Energy also announced the launch of its new IQ8™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 384 VA, in Spain and Portugal to support high-powered solar modules. In addition, Enphase began production shipments of microinverters from its contract manufacturer Flex in Romania earlier this year. This enables Enphase to improve delivery times to European customers while addressing the region’s rapid growth and demand for residential solar.

“We continue to focus on expanding the availability of our products and scaling supply to best meet the growing demand for clean energy across Europe,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “Our robust network of experienced installers in Spain and Portugal play a critical role in accomplishing our goals, and we are thankful for their support in unlocking the future of clean energy.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries in Spain and Portugal, please visit the Spanish and Portuguese websites.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, performance, and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase Energy products in Spain and Portugal; the growth of residential battery storage across the European continent; and Enphase’s ability to improve delivery times to European customers to address growing demand for its products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: