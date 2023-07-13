Tacton Announces Strategic Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , the leading Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner to manufacturers for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today announced it has secured a strategic investment from Rubicon Technology Partners (“Rubicon”), a leading private equity firm based in Boulder, Colorado, that is focused exclusively on investing in and growing enterprise software companies. Additionally, Tacton’s investment partner since 2017, GRO Capital (“GRO”), will be a co-investor and join Rubicon in supporting the next phase of Tacton’s scaling journey.

This investment will accelerate Tacton’s global growth strategy, particularly in North America, as the company continues to scale through product innovation and go-to-market expansion building on the company’s momentum as a category leader, as recognized by Gartner® in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for CPQ Software.

As a leader of the manufacturing software industry, Tacton has brought innovations in sustainability, advanced product configuration, and smart, subscription-based services to change the way manufacturers across the globe do business. Drawing on years of extensive research and a distinct dynamic and constraint-based solving technology, the company has unlocked a groundbreaking approach that enables B2B manufacturers to tackle complex demands and sales processes in the B2B manufacturing ecosystem.

Tacton's CPQ solutions enable smooth and resilient end-to-end operations, while delivering a flawless digital customer experience when selling complex equipment and related services. With 75,000 active users of Tacton today, Tacton customers, on average, see a 34% increase in efficiency related to time spent by sales creating a quote, a 30% increase in sales volume and boost their profit margins by 20% by decreasing order errors and offering fewer discounts.

“Since its founding 25 years ago, Tacton has transformed from a Swedish configuration management startup to a global CPQ SaaS vendor, delivering a best-in-class product to accelerate manufacturer’s revenue goals while revolutionizing their sales experience,” said Bo Gyldenvang, CEO of Tacton. “Tacton is uniquely positioned to solve the most pressing configuration challenges facing manufacturers around the world. Now, with the investment from and partnership with Rubicon, we have the opportunity to bring our innovative products to a broader base of global customers than ever before. We look forward to the journey ahead with a partner that shares our vision for the future of manufacturing and has the resources to supercharge our growth.”

“Industrial manufacturers are being forced to reimagine how they offer their products and services to customers alongside the operational challenges of increasing product complexity, rapidly changing customer demands, shifts toward digitized buying experiences, and intensifying focus on environmental footprint at a product-level,” said Dan Levy, Partner at Rubicon Technology Partners. “Tacton’s CPQ platform stands out as uniquely differentiated in solving these critical configuration problems for some of the largest and most complex manufacturers in the world. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Tacton team and GRO Capital to help accelerate the company’s growth and shape the future of manufacturing software through continued product innovation and go-to-market expansion.”

“We have been on an amazing transformational journey with Tacton in the last six years. Based on its unique product approach, Tacton has established itself as the recognized market leader in CPQ for complex manufacturers,” said Lars Lunde, Partner at GRO. “It has been a true pleasure working with the talented Tacton team and we are convinced that the company has a bright future ahead of it as it seeks to scale even further globally. We are therefore grateful that GRO Fund III will continue the journey with Tacton together with Rubicon Technology Partners, who shares our vision for the company and undoubtedly will be able to accelerate Tacton’s path towards this vision.”

William Blair acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Tacton and its shareholders, GRO and Kirk Kapital. Evercore acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Rubicon Technology Partners.

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton’s Configure, Price, Quote software is named a Leader by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites and is recognized for its advanced product configuration and visualization capabilities. Tacton’s founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton is trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo.

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a proven set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $3.5 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California.

About GRO

GRO is a leading Northern European private equity firm with an exclusive focus on high-quality B2B software companies with strong growth prospects. GRO serves as an active owner developing portfolio companies with a view to create long-term value. GRO has approximately EUR 1bn in AUM. For more information about GRO please visit www.grocapital.dk and www.linkedin.com/company/gro-capital