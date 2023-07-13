Unleash the Dragons: Immersive Watch Party on Roblox Celebrates Upcoming Imagine Dragons Feature Documentary

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading publisher of immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse and gaming platforms, in partnership with Interscope Records , the world leader in music entertainment, is excited to announce the launch of Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas, Hulu Watch Party on Roblox. This exclusive immersive digital experience marks the first-ever music documentary watch party on Roblox, a global immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily, and will match the scale and popularity of the Grammy award-winning Imagine Dragons, the best-selling rock artist of the last decade.



This groundbreaking event celebrates and promotes the upcoming feature documentary Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas , premiering on Hulu on July 14th. Starting today, Imagine Dragons fans and players can immerse themselves in a unique concert watch party and even have the chance to engage with the band themselves. A countdown clock will keep the excitement building, leading to a live Q&A with the band scheduled for 3:30 PM PT on July 14th, and continues with an interactive watch party immediately following at 4:00 PM PT. These events will repeat over the weekend, all part of an unprecedented social event involving three songs from the documentary performance - a first-of-its-kind musical digital experience.

“This collaboration with Roblox for our watch party has been a long time coming. So many of the band's fans have been using the platform for years, and we're looking forward to getting together with some of them in the game to celebrate the release of our movie on Hulu,” said Mac Reynolds, manager for Imagine Dragons.

The Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas, Hulu Watch Party invites users to enter a fantasy version of the band’s famous hometown of Las Vegas – the city where the documentary performance was filmed. Visitors will enter a rich, vibrant Las Vegas-themed environment, to embark on a journey filled with amazing battles, a massive interactive watch party, VIP experiences, and a virtual goods line, all inspired by the unique vibe and spirit of Imagine Dragons. Visitors collect VIP badges in order to gain access to the band’s green room, which features a treasure trove of easter eggs for super fans. Fans can also come together to jointly battle multiple bosses based on Imagine Dragons songs, earning VIP points and climbing up the leaderboards. Top community creators from Roblox will bring fans exciting collaborative Limited digital merchandise that can be earned simply by spending time in the experience. There will also be a unique points system rewarding player engagement, with collectable Experience Points (EXP) and VIP Passes.

“This collaboration with Imagine Dragons and Interscope is an innovative way to bring an immersive concert watch party to life and activate their massive fanbase, which intersects perfectly with the Roblox audience,” said Josh Neuman, Executive Vice President and President of Entertainment of Super League.

“Building upon Super League’s past pioneering work on Roblox, we’re creating a community space where fans can celebrate their favorite band while Imagine Dragons can drive global awareness for their concert documentary on HULU. We hope to see this format evolve as something that can help launch our artist’s priority releases in the future,” added Chris Mortimer, Senior Vice President, Digital Marketing at Interscope Records.

Imagine Dragons has enjoyed massive commercial success with nearly 140 billion total career streams, more than 60 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and billions of views on YouTube. The band’s album Mercury charted on the Billboard 200 album chart for over 66 consecutive weeks.

The Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas, Hulu Watch Party is open now on Roblox, and will go LIVE on June 14th at 4 PM PT and will repeat every hour on the hour until 11 PM PT on Sunday, July 16th.

CONTACT



For Imagine Dragons

Carleen Donovan

carleen@theoriel.co

Hillary Siskind

hillary.siskind@umusic.com