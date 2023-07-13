FLUENT Opens 32nd Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Crestview Florida, 35th Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc . ( CSE: TIUM.U ) ( OTCQX: CNTMF ) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, announced the opening of its 32nd medical cannabis dispensary in Florida and 35th retail location nationwide. FLUENT Crestview , located at 2385 S Ferdon Blvd , is the northernmost dispensary in the panhandle and will provide convenient access to the people of Crestview and surrounding communities. The dispensary is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



The new 2,500 square foot FLUENT Crestview store will host its grand opening on July 15th, featuring a local vendor market, food trucks, a live DJ and physicians available on site to educate the public about products as well as Florida’s medical cannabis program. Throughout the grand opening weekend, all products will be discounted by 50%1.

“Expanding patient access in Florida is one of FLUENT’s missions, and we are always looking to make medicinal cannabis more accessible and convenient for our patients,” said FLUENT Director of Sales Victor Bindi. “Our newest location in Crestview is less than a mile off the interstate and offers both walk-in and express order service with drive-through pick up. This makes FLUENT Crestview a very quick, safe and convenient setting to serve patients traveling I-10 between Pensacola and Defuniak Springs. With more than 30,000 people already living in the greater Crestview area, FLUENT is providing service to a local community that has been neglected by other medicinal cannabis providers. Following the grand opening in Crestview, we look forward to expanding new markets from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast and from the state capitol to the Florida Keys. Along the way, our constant focus will continue to be providing our patients with high quality, diverse products and an easy and enjoyable dispensary experience.”

Convenience is key for FLUENT customers. In addition to drive-through window and express pickup options, the new Crestview dispensary will feature a prototype of FLUENT’s self-serve kiosk to make the shopping experience as quick and seamless as ever. With a focus on reduced wait time for customers who already know their cannabis journey, the new self-serve kiosks make the FLUENT retail experience that much smoother.

FLUENT Crestview patients will have the Company’s full house of brands to choose from, including: FLUENT’s exclusive raw flower and pre-rolls cultivated by the legacy growers at Freedom Town Holdings , FLUENT’s new THC Dark Chocolate Bar ; Smokiez edibles ; BLACK Line, MOODS and FLUENT Care tinctures and vape cartridges ; and a wide inventory of capsules , extracts and topicals . The dispensary will also carry a broad selection of consumption devices such as approved vape batteries, along with daily rotating doorbusters and deals Monday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

1 Some exclusions may apply.