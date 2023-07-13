Enviri Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2023 Results And Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, prior to NYSE market open. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.enviri.com. The live call also can be accessed using the below dial-in details. Please ask to join the Enviri Corporation call and reference conference ID 2850214. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (800) 715-9871

Dial-in (International): (646) 307-1963

Call ID: 2850214

Investor Contact Media Contact David Martin Jay Cooney +1.267.946.1407 +1.267.857.8017 damartin@enviri.com jcooney@enviri.com



