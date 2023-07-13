MedAvail Announces Enhanced API Integration with its Largest Partner, Texas Health Resources

PHOENIX, Ariz., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), an innovative pharmacy technology company, announced today it has successfully achieved integration between MedAvail’s Remote Dispensing System® and its largest partner, Texas Health Resources.



“The value proposition of the MedCenter extends to both clinics and patients alike, and the streamlined integration with Texas Health Resources via this new interface has been shown to reduce prescription dispense times by up to 36%, leading to higher patient satisfaction, while increasing prescription throughput by greater than 10%, which helps address current and worsening pharmacy staffing challenges,” stated Mark Doerr, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. “In parallel, we continue to work on additional integration interfaces, assisted by our new development partner, Encora, that will make future MedCenter deployments fast and seamless for our current and prospective hospital and clinic partners.”

“This enhanced integration between the MedCenter and our network of urgent care clinics has decreased overall patient dispensing wait times,” stated Bianca Randall, MHA, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Texas Health Resources, MedAvail’s largest customer. “This has improved our patient experience at the MedCenter pharmacy kiosks as well as our staff experience at both our urgent care clinics as well as in the pharmacy.”

The enhanced integration with THR was made possible by MedAvail’s integration application, which is available on Epic’s Connection Hub. For other prospective partners who utilize the Epic Willow Ambulatory PMS, the MedAvail Remote Dispensing System integration is available for download through the open.epic download page here. Approximately 25% of MedAvail’s current sales pipeline utilizes the Epic PMS.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a pharmacy technology company, providing turnkey, in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing technology, the MedAvail MedCenter®. The MedCenter is currently in use in both the primary care and urgent care settings, as well as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs).

MedAvail promotes patient drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

