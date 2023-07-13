Claire’s Place Foundation Announces 9th Annual Glow Ride for Cystic Fibrosis

Los Angeles, CA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation , a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is proud to announce that their ninth annual Glow Ride for CF will take place on August 12, 2023.

Recognized as a finalist for the prestigious "Fundraiser of the Year" award by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Glow Ride for CF 2023 is set to illuminate the iconic Hermosa Beach Pier in California. This exhilarating event invites participants to lace up their skates, hop on their boards and adorn their bikes with vibrant glow, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Roll to the sounds of DJ Potira and the Soundbox Truck music beats, then grab a friend and jump in the photo booth to get spectacular social-worthy images. By registering for the Glow Ride, you will not only make a difference in the lives of those with CF, but also enjoy a vibrant beach party filled with music and entertainment.

“Our Glow Ride for CF is a one-of-a-kind evening with family and friends! Each year we get glowing reviews,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “As our flagship event, the Glow Ride always delivers fun with purpose. This is a difficult financial year for the CF community. We are experiencing a record number of grant requests and we are trying to keep up. The funds we raise at the Glow Ride help keep a roof over their heads and their lights on, alleviating the stress of paying bills while experiencing an extended hospital stay due to this life-threatening illness. We need you! Please join us on August 12th, put your glow on and help us support these families in need!”

Claire’s Place has been at the forefront of providing assistance to CF families. The Glow Ride for CF raises funds specifically to support the Claire’s Place Foundation Extended Hospital Stay Grant Program . This program funds essential living expenses for individuals and families living with CF during extended hospital stays.

EVENT REGISTRATION DETAILS

The ninth annual Glow Ride for CF on Saturday, August 12, 2023, promises to be a night filled with excitement and unity. Each ticket purchase includes a limited edition glow-in-the-dark t-shirt, a glow wristband and glow goodies to decorate your wheels for the short 3.4 mile ride. Unable to attend the Glow Ride in Hermosa Beach? Register for our first East Coast Glow Ride in Boston, Massachusetts or sign-up as a virtual fundraiser. Communities across the globe can join together and fundraise in their own neighborhoods and have the opportunity to earn custom YETI products! Simply register here for all options. The CF community needs your glowing power!

EVENT SPONSORS

The 2023 Annual Glow Ride welcomes Vertex Pharmaceuticals , NorthStar Moving Company , YETI , World of Sound Productions , Hermosa Cyclery , Western Truck Insurance Company , Manhattan Dermatology , Withum , Partake Brewing , Sugar Dayne Cookies , Viatris , Soundbox Truck , UCLA Health and Vista Hermosa Beach as event sponsors.